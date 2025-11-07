Chelsea ended last season on a high. They maintained their outstanding European pedigree by adding the UEFA Conference League crown to the trophy cabinet and kept their domestic campaign on track at the same time, too, eventually finishing 4th to clinch a vital Champions League spot.

Having gone without a major trophy since lifting the 2021 Champions League, the Conference League success in May helped to appease the Chelsea supporters who had to endure a tough few seasons recently. Enzo Maresca will be aiming to build on those strong foundations laid last season. He’s already splashed the cash, boosting his side’s attacking prowess, adding the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Estevao for a combined total of approximately £125 million.

Chelsea produced some stunning performances on home turf at the back end of last season, and impressively, they head into the new campaign having not been beaten at Stamford Bridge in a domestic match-up since suffering a 2-1 reverse to local rivals Fulham in December. That 11-game unbeaten streak at home, which included 9 wins, four of which were against Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see Chelsea in action next season, as they go in search of glory on both domestic and European fronts? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Blues play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea ticket prices are a focal point for fans eager to witness matches at Stamford Bridge. For UK supporters who might not have the chance to attend in person, the Parimatch welcome offer presents an engaging alternative. This offer provides enhanced betting opportunities, allowing fans to wager on Chelsea's performances and maintain a strong connection to the team's games.

How to buy Chelsea 2025/26 tickets?

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There are multiple ticketing options for Chelsea games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages.

First to season ticket holders Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases And, then to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Chelsea tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as SeatPick as a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Chelsea 2025/26 tickets?

Chelsea categorise their matches according to demand and status, from Category AA-G. The prices listed below are for Category AA fixtures, which are the highest-rated matches Chelsea will play.

Adult Chelsea fans looking for a seat at Stamford Bridge on a single-game basis will struggle to find tickets for less than £40 (restricted view seats are usually less than £30, though). This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, date and opponent.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Chelsea tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Area Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult East Upper £78.00 £39.00 £39.00 £59.00 East Lower £52.00 £26.00 £26.00 £39.00 West Lower £78.00 N/A N/A N/A Matthew Harding Upper £71.00 N/A N/A N/A Matthew Harding Lower £66.00 N/A N/A £49.50 Shed Upper £71.00 N/A N/A N/A Shed Lower £66.00 N/A N/A £49.50 Restricted View East Upper £52.00 N/A N/A N/A Restricted View MH Lower £27.00 N/A N/A N/A

Chelsea season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Stamford Bridge for every one of Chelsea's Premier League home games during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action. Adult season tickets cost from approximately £700 upwards, with concessions available for seniors and juniors.

The demand for season tickets at Stamford Bridge far exceeds the supply however, making them incredibly difficult to obtain. It’s no exaggeration to say they’re like gold dust.

In order to kick off the process of applying for a Chelsea season ticket, you need to be a club member. After that, you need a lot of dedication and a lot of luck.

There isn't a waiting list for season tickets; instead, Chelsea FC uses a Loyalty Points system, which requires applicants to attend numerous CFC football matches during the season. However, even if you meet the points requirement, there is no guarantee that your application will be successful.

At present, Chelsea has around 28,000 season ticket holders, representing a significant portion of Stamford Bridge’s 40,341 capacity. The vast majority of those current holders renew their season tickets before each season. With more than 100,000 members, there is intense competition for the approximately 5,000 remaining tickets available for members each match. As a result, only a tiny percentage of fans accumulate enough points to apply for a season ticket.

Chelsea hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

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For a luxury matchday experience at Stamford Bridge, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from casual buffet course options with your seat through to the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something to suit all tastes and wallets among their selection. You don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as hospitality options can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Stamford Bridge for a luxury experience if you so wish.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your individual options are.

Where to stay around Stamford Bridge

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Stamford Bridge and across the wider London area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge is a football stadium in Fulham, West London, and it's been the home of Premier League club Chelsea since 1905. With a capacity of 40,341, it is the 11th largest football stadium in England. It has undergone major changes over the years, most recently in the 1990s when it was renovated into a modern, all-seater stadium. Stamford Bridge has also hosted numerous other sports down the years, including cricket, rugby union, rugby league, speedway, greyhound racing, baseball and American football.