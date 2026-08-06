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How to get Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season ticket information

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Don’t miss out on seeing Tottenham Hotspur in live action this season

Tottenham enter 2026/27 under Roberto De Zerbi, who steadied the club to safety last season after a dramatic run of three different managers. With no European football this term, the focus is squarely on the Premier League. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Tottenham Hotspur's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 17:30Brentford vs Tottenham HotspurGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham HotspurThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs EvertonTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston VillaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs Tottenham HotspurOld Trafford (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Tottenham HotspurStamford Bridge (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Tottenham HotspurElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich TownTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Sunderland vs Tottenham HotspurStadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs FulhamTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (North London Derby)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Hull City vs Tottenham HotspurMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurAnfield (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BournemouthTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Fulham vs Tottenham HotspurCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Tottenham HotspurSelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs SunderlandTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Tottenham HotspurPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham HotspurAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Bournemouth vs Tottenham HotspurVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham ForestTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00Everton vs Tottenham HotspurHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurSt. James' Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (North London Derby)Emirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs ChelseaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Coventry City vs Tottenham HotspurCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Aston Villa vs Tottenham HotspurVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets

Only the opening fixture has a confirmed kick-off time at the time of writing; all others are subject to change for TV selection. Tottenham also enter the Carabao Cup at round two and the FA Cup at round three, with opponents confirmed after each draw.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets?

Tickets are sold in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to club members by loyalty points, and finally to the public in General Sale. One Hotspur membership (£45) is the entry-level tier open to everyone; One Hotspur+ (£55) adds a 24-hour priority window and a spot on the season ticket waiting list.

If official channels are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub offer an alternative way to attend.

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How much are Tottenham Hotspur tickets?

Adult prices through the club typically range from £38 to £109, split into three categories:

Category A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Category B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Category C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

Concessions apply for seniors (£19-54), young adults 18-21 (£28.50-81.50), and juniors under 18 (£19-54). Secondary platforms such as StubHub are also an option once official tickets sell out.

Season ticket prices range from £856 to £2,147, with 1882 Season Tickets at £2,367. Discounts apply for juniors (50%), young adults (25%), and seniors (50%). The waiting list, open only to One Hotspur+ members, runs to roughly 80,000 names.

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Everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Home since 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium holds 62,850, making it the third-largest football ground in England behind Wembley and Old Trafford. Its standout feature is the 17,500-capacity single-tier South Stand, set at a 34-degree incline, the steepest legally permitted in the UK, bringing the front row to within 4.9 metres of the goal line. The stadium's retractable pitch, the first of its kind, reveals a synthetic surface underneath for NFL London Games, concerts, and other events.

Frequently asked questions

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Tottenham's 2026-27 campaign, due to overwhelming demand. You can, however, sign up to the club's waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

Away tickets are specifically reserved for Tottenham season ticket holders, though if their allocation is not fully sold, they will be released to members afterwards. You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Tottenham matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion. The best way to get tickets for Tottenham matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

The best way to buy cheap Tottenham tickets is to purchase from the club's official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Second-hand resale sites, such as StubHub, may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware, however, that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

The best way to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is by public transport, with multiple stops on the London Underground and rail services offering access or proximity to the ground. White Hart Lane on the Overground is just a five-minute walk away, while Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters are both within a half-hour of the ground too. Greater Anglia services to Northumberland Park also provide an option. Driving is recommended against due to a Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) around the stadium, with roads typically closed before, during and immediately after a match.

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