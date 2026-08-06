Tottenham enter 2026/27 under Roberto De Zerbi, who steadied the club to safety last season after a dramatic run of three different managers. With no European football this term, the focus is squarely on the Premier League. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026, 17:30 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (North London Derby) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur St. James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (North London Derby) Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets

Only the opening fixture has a confirmed kick-off time at the time of writing; all others are subject to change for TV selection. Tottenham also enter the Carabao Cup at round two and the FA Cup at round three, with opponents confirmed after each draw.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets?

Tickets are sold in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to club members by loyalty points, and finally to the public in General Sale. One Hotspur membership (£45) is the entry-level tier open to everyone; One Hotspur+ (£55) adds a 24-hour priority window and a spot on the season ticket waiting list.

If official channels are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub offer an alternative way to attend.

How much are Tottenham Hotspur tickets?

Adult prices through the club typically range from £38 to £109, split into three categories:

Category A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Category B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Category C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

Concessions apply for seniors (£19-54), young adults 18-21 (£28.50-81.50), and juniors under 18 (£19-54). Secondary platforms such as StubHub are also an option once official tickets sell out.

Season ticket prices range from £856 to £2,147, with 1882 Season Tickets at £2,367. Discounts apply for juniors (50%), young adults (25%), and seniors (50%). The waiting list, open only to One Hotspur+ members, runs to roughly 80,000 names.

Everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Home since 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium holds 62,850, making it the third-largest football ground in England behind Wembley and Old Trafford. Its standout feature is the 17,500-capacity single-tier South Stand, set at a 34-degree incline, the steepest legally permitted in the UK, bringing the front row to within 4.9 metres of the goal line. The stadium's retractable pitch, the first of its kind, reveals a synthetic surface underneath for NFL London Games, concerts, and other events.