Manchester United tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League matchGetty Images
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How to get Manchester United 2026-27 tickets: Prices, premium & season ticket information

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Watch the Red Devils live in action for the 2026/27 Premier League season

Manchester United enter 2026/27 under Michael Carrick, who steadied the club to a third-place finish and Champions League return last season. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Old Trafford.

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What are Manchester United's fixtures for the 2026/27 Premier League season?

Manchester United's 2026/27 season opens away at Hull City on August 22.

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 12:30 BSTHull City vs Manchester UnitedMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Ipswich TownOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 BSTEverton vs Manchester UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Manchester CityOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 BSTFulham vs Manchester UnitedCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Tottenham HotspurOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 BSTLeeds United vs Manchester UnitedElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs BournemouthOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 GMTChelsea vs Manchester UnitedStamford Bridge (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs Aston VillaOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMTLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedAnfield (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs BrentfordOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMTNewcastle United vs Manchester UnitedSt. James' Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs Coventry CityOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMTCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedSelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMTArsenal vs Manchester UnitedEmirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs Nottingham ForestOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMTManchester United vs SunderlandOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMTBrighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester UnitedAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 GMTManchester United vs Newcastle UnitedOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMTAston Villa vs Manchester UnitedVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs LiverpoolOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMTBrentford vs Manchester UnitedGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs ChelseaOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 GMTManchester United vs Brighton and Hove AlbionOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMTNottingham Forest vs Manchester UnitedThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs ArsenalOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 GMTSunderland vs Manchester UnitedStadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMTManchester United vs EvertonOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMTManchester City vs Manchester UnitedEtihad Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Hull CityOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 BSTIpswich Town vs Manchester UnitedPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Crystal PalaceOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 BSTCoventry City vs Manchester UnitedCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 BSTBournemouth vs Manchester UnitedVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 BSTManchester United vs Leeds UnitedOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 BSTTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 BSTManchester United vs FulhamOld Trafford (Home)Premier LeagueTickets

Only August kick-off times are confirmed at the time of writing; all other times remain subject to change for TV broadcast selection. United's return to the Champions League will also add further fixtures to the calendar once the 2026/27 league-phase draw is confirmed, along with the usual FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties once those draws take place.

How to buy Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Manchester United offers multiple ticketing options for Premier League matches, ranging from individual match tickets to season passes and hospitality packages. Most tickets can be purchased directly through the club's official ticket portal on its website.

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The main ways to secure a ticket to watch Manchester United play are:

Official Tickets via Manchester United: Tickets for Premier League matches are sold directly through the club's official website. Access often depends on your membership level, Red, Silver, or Gold Members typically receive priority for ticket releases. This is the most secure and reliable way to buy. Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand fixtures (such as games against Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City), Manchester United runs a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot, and if successful, you can purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand exceeds supply. Official Ticket Exchange: If you miss out on the initial sale, Manchester United operates an official Ticket Exchange where season ticket holders can list seats they cannot use. These tickets are verified by the club, ensuring you still buy safely at face value. Secondary Tickets: Platforms such as StubHub also offer last-minute tickets, often starting from around £80, although prices may vary.

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How much are Manchester United Premier League tickets?

For fans eager to watch Manchester United in Premier League action at Old Trafford, ticket prices can vary widely depending on the opponent, the seat location, and how the ticket is purchased.

The simplest way to buy a Premier League ticket is through Manchester United's official ticket portal. However, these are usually reserved for official club members, and availability is very limited. United also uses a tiered pricing system based on the opponent, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

Typical official adult ticket prices through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange usually fall within these ranges:

Category C Matches (Lower-demand opponents): £35 - £55 Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75 Category A Matches (High-demand opponents, e.g., Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal): £65 - £120+

Tickets purchased through Manchester United's official Ticket Exchange (the club's verified resale platform) are always sold at face value. This allows season ticket holders or members who can't attend a game to resell their seats safely to other members.

If you miss out on official sales, secondary platforms like StubHub are also options. Prices there fluctuate based on demand and can rise significantly in the run-up to big matches, with tickets often starting at around £70-80.

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Everything you need to know about Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United have played at Old Trafford since 1910, and it remains the largest club stadium in England, with a current capacity generally cited at around 74,000-76,000 following its last major expansion in 2006. Known affectionately as the Theatre of Dreams, the stadium has hosted a European Cup final, multiple FA Cup semi-finals, and countless historic European nights under its floodlights.

More than a century on from its opening, however, Old Trafford is entering a new era. In March 2025, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club unveiled plans, designed by architects Foster + Partners, for a new 100,000-seat stadium to be built on land adjacent to the current site, at an estimated cost of around £2 billion. Dubbed New Trafford in briefing documents, the venue is designed with a distinctive umbrella-style canopy roof intended to harvest solar energy and rainwater, and three tall masts that would make it visible from several kilometres away. If it goes ahead as planned, it would become the largest football stadium in the United Kingdom, surpassing Wembley, and the centrepiece of a wider regeneration project around the Old Trafford area.

The project remains at the planning and consultation stage, with the club targeting completion in time for the 2030/31 season, though the scale of the build means the timeline could still shift. Until any move happens, Old Trafford continues to operate as normal for the 2026/27 season, and remains one of the most iconic and loudest grounds in world football on matchday.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford, you must be a member of the club. There are several levels of membership, ranging from adult options to those for juniors, each with additional perks depending on the tier. You can register your interest for the 2026-27 season now.

 

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Manchester United's 2026-27 Premier League campaign, as they are renewed and sold at the end of the previous season. You can sign up for the club's waiting list for the chance to purchase one when availability arises for a future campaign. You can also purchase tickets from secondary markets like StubHub.

The best way to travel to Old Trafford is by public transport, with multiple Metrolink stops offering access to the ground. Old Trafford station is a five-minute walk away and offers wheelchair-friendly access, with Imperial War Museum and Wharfside also a short stroll away. Manchester Piccadilly, the city's main railway hub, is over an hour's walk from the ground.

The best way to buy cheap tickets is through the club's official website, looking for the more affordable sections of Old Trafford. There are no specific discount codes, with prices set ahead of the season across all competitions, though seniors, children, and young adults pay less than full price.

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