Chelsea keen on PSG starlet Ruiz-Atil as Makelele holds talks for teenager

The Blues are eager to take the talented midfielder to Stamford Bridge, with contract talks having broken down at Parc des Princes

are looking to tie up a deal for starlet Kays Ruiz-Atil.

Sources close to the proposed agreement have revealed to Goal that discussions regarding a move to for the talented 17-year-old have been held.

The Blues have sent Claude Makelele, their technical advisor, to to meet with representatives of the highly-rated youngster.

It is understood that the proposal from Stamford Bridge is being taken “very seriously”.

That could see Chelsea welcome another promising performer onto their books in the near future.

There are already plenty in west London that slip seamlessly into that category.

Frank Lampard has made the most of that pool this season, with considerable faith being shown in youth.

A number of academy graduates have become mainstays in the side, including Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Those opportunities will help to make the Blues more appealing to targets such as Ruiz-Atil, though he remains within the Under-19 set-up at PSG for now.

It was hoped that more senior chances would have come his way, which has led to a breakdown in working relationships.

An offer of fresh terms is on the table in the French capital, but has so far been shunned.

That has left the door open for Chelsea to steal in and lure the former youth star to England.

Ruiz-Atil left the famed La Masia system in 2015 to try his luck at Parc des Princes, and another fresh start would now appear to be on the cards.

Chelsea will have to negotiate a fee for the youngster, but that should not pose too many problems.

If they are able to convince Ruiz-Atil that his development will be better served on their books, then an agreement will become a formality.

If that proves to be the case, then PSG will be left frustrated at seeing a player of considerable promise slip through their net.

Had they handed out opportunities to train and work with a star-studded first-team squad, then this situation may have been avoided.

The champions have been reluctant to make that move, with sporting director Leonardo unable to get a two-year contract signed as a result.