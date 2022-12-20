Sponsored bytrivago

Chelsea's Fofana forced off with ANOTHER knee injury in behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford - report

Gill Clark
Wesley Fofana looks to have suffered more injury misery after being forced off with a knee problem in a friendly with Brentford on Tuesday.

  • Fofana out since October
  • Injured in friendly
  • Will now undergo tests

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of the return of the Premier League after World Cup 2022. Summer signing Fofana has been out of action since October due to injury but had been close to a comeback. The defender played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford on Tuesday but was forced off with a knee injury, according to Si Phillips.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana will now undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury and Chelsea will be hoping he is not sidelined for long. The Blues splashed out a reported record fee of £75 million to bring Fofana to Stamford Bridge this season, but he has only managed two Premier League appearances so far for his new club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in competitive action after the World Cup on December 27 against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

