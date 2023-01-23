What can Chelsea expect from Noni Madueke? Potter outlines new signing's key attributes

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has outlined what the Blues can expect from new January signing Noni Madueke.

Madueke arrives from PSV

Has signed long-term contract

Potter highlights his key attributes

WHAT HAPPENED? Madueke has become Chelsea's sixth signing of a busy January transfer window after arriving in west London from PSV in a deal worth £30.5 million. The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Blues, but Potter has offered some insight into what the new signing will bring to the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Noni is a young player, an exciting player, left-footed wide player that can give us balance and competition in that area," he told the club's media. "So he's looking forward to starting his Chelsea career and we're excited to have him. I think the supporters will really enjoy him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have spent heavily in January after enduring a disappointing start to the campaign. Madueke is one of a host of exciting young talents that have been brought to Stamford Bridge along with David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, while Joao Felix has also arrived on loan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have a break until their next game and are not back in action until Friday, February 3, when they host local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.