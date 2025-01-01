Chelsea chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Stamford Bridge songs

Get ready for your next trip to west London by familiarising yourself with some of the best Blues tunes

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea has been synonymous with success, with the Blues rising to a position of dominance in English football in the early 21st century.

With six league titles to their name, as well as tasting Champions League and Europa League glory, Chelsea fans have had plenty to cheer about through the 2000s and 2010s.

That means Stamford Bridge loyalists have put together an impressive catalogue of tunes - including a few that have made their mark on the UK Singles Chart.

To help you get started ahead of your next trip to Fulham Road, Goal has compiled some of the most popular songs and old favourites heard around the ground during matchdays.

Blue is the Colour

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We're all together, and winning is our aim.

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

'cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name!

Here at the Bridge whether rain or fine

We can shine all the time

Home or away, come and see us play

You're welcome any day!

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We're all together, and winning is our aim.

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

'cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name

Come to the Shed and we'll welcome you,

Wear your blue and see us through

Sing loud and clear until the game is done

Sing Chelsea everyone.

Ten Men Went to Mow

One man went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

One man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Two men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Three men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Four men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Five men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Six men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Seven men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Eight men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Nine men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Nine men, eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Ten men went to mow,

Went to mow a meadow,

MEADOW!

Ten men, nine men, eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,

SPOT!

Went to mow a meadow.

Chelsea! Chelsea!

Blue Day

The only place to be, every other Saturday

Is strolling down the Fulham Road

Meet your mates, have a drink, have a moan and start to think

Will there ever be a blue tomorrow?

We've waited so long, but we'd wait forever

Our blood is blue and we would leave you never

And when we make it, it'll be together...

Oh oh oh

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Oi!

Lalalalala

Lalalalala

Lalalalala...

We've got some memories, albeit from the seventies

When Ossie and co. restored our pride

Now we've got hope in our team and suddenly it's not a dream

We'll keep the blue flag flying high

We've waited so long, but we'd wait forever

Our blood is blue and we would leave you never

And when we make it, it'll be together...

Oh oh oh

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Oi!

Lalalalala

Lalalalala

Lalalalala...

Now even Heaven is blue today

You should hear the Chelsea roar

Hear the Chelsea roar...

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Chelsea, Chelsea

Chelsea, Chelsea

We're gonna make this a blue day

Over Land and Sea (We All Follow)

We all follow the Chelsea

Over land and sea (and Leicester!)

We all follow the Chelsea

Onto victory!

All together now!

We all follow the Chelsea

Over land and sea (and Leicester!)

We all follow the Chelsea

Onto victory!

Blue Flag

Flying high,

Up in the sky,

We'll keep the blue flag flying high

From Stamford Bridge to Wembley,

We'll keep the blue flag flying high!

Azpilicueta (We'll Just Call You Dave)

We'll just call you Dave!

We'll just call you Dave!

Azpilicueta, we'll just call you Dave!

We'll just call you Dave!

We'll just call you Dave!

Azpilicueta, we'll just call you Dave!

N'Golo, Oh!

Always believe in your soul,

You've got the power to know

You're indestructible...

Always believe in

N'Golo, Oh!

Super Chelsea

And it's Super Chelsea,

Super Chelsea FC.

We're by far the greatest team

The world has ever seen.

Super Frankie Lampard

Super, super Frank,

Super, super Frank,

Super, super Frank,

Super Frankie Lampard!

Carefree

Carefree, wherever we may be,

We are the famous CFC

And we don't care,

Whoever you may be

'cause we are the famous CFC.

Only One Team in Fulham

One team in Fulham!

There's only one team in Fulham,

One team in Fulham,

There's only one team in Fulham!