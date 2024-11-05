How to watch today's Celtic vs RB Leipzig Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are aiming for a fourth straight win in all competitions as they face RB Leipzig in Tuesday's Champions League meeting at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four competitive games but were held to a goalless draw in their previous European outing, while the German outfit are yet to open their account in the league phase of the competition.

How to watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and RB Leipzig will be available to watch live through TNT Sports platforms.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and RB Leipzig will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is boosted by the return of Adam Idah and skipper Callum McGregor in the 6-0 league win over Aberdeen at the weekend, while Nicolas Kuhn is almost certain to feature in the XI once again after scoring in the same game.

Birthday boy Kasper Schmeichel will aim to record a fifth straight clean sheet, with Kyogo Furuhashi leading the line at the opposite end.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Kuhn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Nawrocki, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

RB Leipzig team news

Leipzig forwards Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko will look to spoil Schmeichel's 38th birthday celebrations, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi aims for his own clean sheet on Tuesday evening.

Die Roten Bullen manager Marco Rose will not be able to call upon the services of David Raum, Xaver Schlager, Castello Lukeba and Xavi Simons on account of their respective injuries, while Nicolas Seiwald is a doubt.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Klostermann, Henrichs; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Zingerle, Vandevoordt Defenders: Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Orban, Klostermann, Henrichs Midfielders: Elmas, Nusa, Seiwald, Haidara, Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Ouedraogo, Kampl Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen, Silva

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Celtic and RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 11, 2022 Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League October 5, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic UEFA Champions League November 8, 2018 Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig UEFA Europa League October 25, 2018 RB Leipzig 2-0 Celtic UEFA Europa League

