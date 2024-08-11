This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carabao Cup 2024-25: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more.

The Carabao Cup, England's League Cup, is a thrilling knockout competition that pits teams from the Premier League and the English Football League against each other.

Offering a unique opportunity for clubs to secure silverware and European qualification, the tournament is a highlight of the domestic football calendar in the UK.

Every season, the Carabao Cup begins in early August with the involvement of 92 teams across the English football pyramid. This includes 20 teams from the Premier League, and 24 teams each from League One, League Two, and the Championship. The competition follows a traditional knockout format, with ties decided over a single match except for the semi-finals, which are played over two legs.

The early rounds often feature clashes between lower-league and Premier League sides, creating unpredictable and exciting encounters. As the competition progresses, the intensity increases, culminating in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium.

GOAL has all the details about the 2024-25 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results, TV information and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw, fixtures and results

The Carabao Cup draw is eagerly anticipated by fans, as it determines the path to glory for each participating club. The initial rounds will not feature any Premier League teams who have European commitments as they enter the competition from the third round only.

All 92 professional English football clubs are eligible to compete and the competition will commence with the first round involving 22 teams from the Championship, and all League One and League Two clubs.

The second round will include the remaining two Championship clubs who were relegated from the Premier League the previous season after finishing in 18th and 19th place, as well as Premier League teams not participating in European competitions. The seven teams who have European commitments will enter the tournament in the third round.

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: North and South. Games will be played from August 13 onwards.

North Section

DateFixture
13 August 2024Carlisle United vs Stoke City
13 August 2024Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers
13 August 2024Barrow vs Port Vale
13 August 2024Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town
13 August 2024Burton Albion vs Blackpool
13 August 2024Derby County vs Chesterfield
13 August 2024Fleetwood Town vs West Bromwich Albion
13 August 2024Grimsby Town vs Bradford City
13 August 2024Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe
13 August 2024Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town
13 August 2024Preston North End vs Sunderland
13 August 2024Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra
13 August 2024Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers
13 August 2024Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County
13 August 2024Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
13 August 2024Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley
13 August 2024Sheffield United vs Wrexham
14 August 2024Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday
14 August 2024Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

South Section

DateFixture
13 August 2024Leyton Orient vs Newport County
13 August 2024Bristol City vs Coventry City
13 August 2024Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon
13 August 2024Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers
13 August 2024Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers
13 August 2024Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City
13 August 2024Colchester United vs Reading
13 August 2024Crawley Town vs Swindon Town
13 August 2024Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
13 August 2024Norwich City vs Stevenage
13 August 2024Oxford United vs Peterborough United
13 August 2024Portsmouth vs Millwall
13 August 2024Swansea City vs Gillingham
13 August 2024Walsall vs Exeter City
13 August 2024Watford vs Milton Keynes Dons
14 August 2024Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

To ensure maximum exposure and fan engagement, the Carabao Cup typically enjoys television coverage.

Sky Sports has been a regular broadcaster of the competition in recent years, providing live matches and highlights and that is set to continue.

Sky Sports and ITV have also agreed to allow all football fans in the UK to enjoy free-to-air broadcasts of certain Carabao Cup and Championship matches. This new arrangement, starting in January 2025 with the Carabao Cup semi-finals, will allow ITV to co-broadcast a selection of games that will also be shown on Sky Sports.

In the U.S., ESPN broadcasts a selection of games from the Carabao Cup.

When is the Carabao Cup 2024-25 final?

Game:TBD vs TBD
Date:March 16, 2025
Venue:Wembley Stadium, London
TV channel & stream:Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (U.S.)

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for March 16, 2025.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for the final of the Carabao Cup every year. The Carabao Cup final is a prestigious event and the match is a showcase of English football, attracting a massive audience both domestically and internationally.

Carabao Cup 2024-25 dates

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 12, 2024 and will conclude on March 16, 2025.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.

Round

Games

Date(s)

First round

35

August 13

Second round

25

w/c August 26

Third round

16

w/c September 16

Fourth round

8

w/c October 28

Quarter-finals

4

w/c December 16

Semi-finals

4 (two legs)

w/c January 6, 2025

Final

1

March 16, 2025

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup in the 2023-24 season.

Virgin Van Dijk scored in the 118th minute to stun Chelsea and help secure what was manager Jurgen Klopp's last trophy with the Reds.

