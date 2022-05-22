Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds avoid drop to Championship on dramatic final day

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after losing to Newcastle on the final day of the season as Leeds beat Brentford to secure their survival.

The Clarets will join Norwich and Watford as they drop into the Championship after finishing third-bottom of the top flight.

It took until the final day of the season to decide who would go down to the second tier, as Burnley and Leeds were level on points heading into Sunday's matches.

What happened on the final day of the season?

Going into the final game of the campaign, Burnley knew they had to match or better Leeds' result to secure their survival, and ensure the decision to sack Sean Dyche as manager was justified.

The odds seemed to be in Burnley's favour as they faced Newcastle at home, while Leeds travelled to Brentford for their final game.

However, Burnley were soon on the back foot when Callum Wilson's 20th-minute penalty put Newcastle ahead, and things turned even worse for the Clarets when Raphinha's penalty on 56 minutes gave Leeds the advantage at Brentford.

Wilson's second goal on the hour mark only made life tougher, but there was a glimmer of hope when Maxwel Cornet pulled one back for Burnley and then Sergi Canos equalised for Brentford.

However there was to be no dramatic conclusion at Turf Moor as Burnley were unable to find an equaliser before Leeds rubber-stamped their survival when Jack Harrison scored a 94th minute winner as Jesse Marsch's side secured their place in the top flight for next season.

