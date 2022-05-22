Manchester City win Premier League as Liverpool finish second following dramatic end to 2021-22 season

Emma Smith
Getty

The race for the top-flight title came down to the final day of a remarkable campaign

Manchester City have won the Premier League, with Liverpool coming in second.

The Premier League title race came down to the final game of the season with the two teams separated by just one point ahead of Sunday's matches.

However it was Pep Guardiola's men who edged over the line first, denying Jurgen Klopp's Reds a historic quadruple in the process.

More follows.