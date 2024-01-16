Burkina Faso vs Mauritania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burkina Faso and Mauritania are set to open their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign when they clash at the Stade de Bouake in a Group D contest on Tuesday.

The Stallions have reached the last four a couple of times since their runners-up finish in 2013, while the Lions of Chinguetti are making their third successive appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Stade de Bouake

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania will be played at Stade de Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burkina Faso team news

As many as 11 players are playing their first-ever AFCON tournament from the 27 named by coach Hubert Velud.

Among the experienced ones, Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore is battling a fitness concern.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara and Sheriff Tiraspol's Cedric Badolo are some of the names to look out for in the squad.

Burkina Faso possible XI: Konate; E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo, Guiebre; Toure, Ki, Guira, Sangare; Ouattara, Badolo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula Defenders: Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago Midfielders: Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou Forwards: Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande

Mauritania team news

As for the 27-member squad named by Mauritania coach Amir Abdou, Aboubakary Koita has opted to represent Mauritania over the opportunity to play for Belgium or Senegal.

Aly Abeid would captain the nation among the better known, besides the likes of Ibrahima Keita, Guessouma Fofana and Hemeya Tanjy, while Bakary N'Diaye has been recalled to the team following his recent international retirement.

Mauritana possible XI: Niasse; Keita, N. El Abd, N'Diaye, Abeid; Gassama, Bouna, Thiam; Mahmoud, Tanjy, Koita.

Position Players Goalkeepers: N. Diaw, Niasse Defenders: K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye Midfielders: Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom Forwards: Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Burkina Faso and Mauritania across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 17, 2023 Mauritania 1-2 Burkina Faso International friendly December 30, 2021 Mauritania 0-0 Burkina Faso International friendly March 22, 2019 Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania Africa Cup of Nations Qualification September 8, 2018 Mauritania 2-0 Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

