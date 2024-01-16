This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logo
Stade de la Paix
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS
Bertrand Traore, Burkina FasoBackpage
Africa Cup of NationsBurkina FasoMauritaniaBurkina Faso vs Mauritania

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burkina Faso and Mauritania are set to open their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign when they clash at the Stade de Bouake in a Group D contest on Tuesday.

The Stallions have reached the last four a couple of times since their runners-up finish in 2013, while the Lions of Chinguetti are making their third successive appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 16, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm GMT
Venue:Stade de Bouake

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania will be played at Stade de Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burkina Faso team news

As many as 11 players are playing their first-ever AFCON tournament from the 27 named by coach Hubert Velud.

Among the experienced ones, Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore is battling a fitness concern.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara and Sheriff Tiraspol's Cedric Badolo are some of the names to look out for in the squad.

Burkina Faso possible XI: Konate; E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo, Guiebre; Toure, Ki, Guira, Sangare; Ouattara, Badolo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula
Defenders:Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago
Midfielders:Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou
Forwards:Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande

Mauritania team news

As for the 27-member squad named by Mauritania coach Amir Abdou, Aboubakary Koita has opted to represent Mauritania over the opportunity to play for Belgium or Senegal.

Aly Abeid would captain the nation among the better known, besides the likes of Ibrahima Keita, Guessouma Fofana and Hemeya Tanjy, while Bakary N'Diaye has been recalled to the team following his recent international retirement.

Mauritana possible XI: Niasse; Keita, N. El Abd, N'Diaye, Abeid; Gassama, Bouna, Thiam; Mahmoud, Tanjy, Koita.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:N. Diaw, Niasse
Defenders:K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye
Midfielders:Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom
Forwards:Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Burkina Faso and Mauritania across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 17, 2023Mauritania 1-2 Burkina FasoInternational friendly
December 30, 2021Mauritania 0-0 Burkina FasoInternational friendly
March 22, 2019Burkina Faso 1-0 MauritaniaAfrica Cup of Nations Qualification
September 8, 2018Mauritania 2-0 Burkina FasoAfrica Cup of Nations Qualification

Useful links