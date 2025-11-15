How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the pivotal NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bucks grab 40.3 rebounds per game, while the Lakers grab 40.7; Milwaukee scores 120.2 points per game, while Los Angeles scores 116.1. The Lakers average 25.8 assists, while Milwaukee averages 27.3

Milwaukee boasts five blocks per game compared to Los Angeles' 3.5, while the Lakers have 9.4 steals per game compared to the Bucks' 8.1.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 32.6 points per game while shooting 62.2 percent from the free-throw line and 63.2 percent from the field.

Myles Turner has a 43.0 percent shooting percentage, 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Jericho Sims is shooting an effective 66.7 percent from the field while averaging 1.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Ankle injury Out SF, Taurean Prince Neck injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points per game, grabbing 8.9 rebounds, and shooting 76.5 percent from the free-throw line and 46.9 percent from the field.

Austin Reaves has been shooting 47.0 percent while averaging 28.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

Deandre Ayton is scoring 15.5 points, grabbing 7.5 rebounds, dishing out 0.9 assists, and making an effective 67.2 percent of his shots from the field.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Adou Thiero Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, LeBron James Sciatica injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Bucks and the Lakers' recent head-to-head record points to another close game, but Milwaukee is obviously gaining ground. The Bucks have shown their ability to control the game on both ends in their two most recent matchups, winning 118-89 on March 21, 2025, and 126-106 on March 14, 2025.

Prior to then, though, the Lakers held the advantage, winning close games 107-102 on October 11, 2024, 128-124 on March 27, 2024, and 123-122 on March 9, 2024.

This game may depend on whether Milwaukee maintains its recently established dominance or whether the Lakers can reclaim their past success, as both teams have previously engaged in intense, close games before the Bucks' recent victories.

Date Results Mar 21, 2025 Bucks 118-89 Lakers Mar 14, 2025 Bucks 126-106 Lakers Oct 11, 2024 Lakers 107-102 Bucks Mar 27, 2024 Lakers 128-124 Bucks Mar 09, 2024 Lakers 123-122 Bucks

