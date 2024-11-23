+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Ashton Gate
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bristol City vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to record back-to-back Championship wins and at least temporarily leapfrog third-placed Leeds United when the Clarets take on Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

While Scott Parker's men snapped a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City, while Bristol City remain five points off Burnley after Liam Manning's side defeated Norwich City 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Bristol City and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+ and Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bristol City vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Burnley will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bristol City team news

Defender Rob Dickie is back from his ban, but Manning would stick with the back three of Zak Vyner, Luke McNally and Cameron Pring.

And while Raphael Araoye, Joe Williams, George Tanner, Ross McCrorie, Sam Bell and Aynman Benarous all remain confined to the treatment room, Scott Twine and Mark Sykes have a slight chance of returning to the matchday squad.

Burnley team news

Despite scoring the late winner against Swansea, Jay Rodriguez is likely to start on the bench once again. So the Millwall-owned Zian Flemming should keep his place at the tip of attack.

Elsewhere, too, Parker could name a similar lineup from the previous outing.

Lyle Foster, Joe Worrall, Manuel Benson, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor and Jordan Beyer are ruled out on account of their respective issues.

Form

BRC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRC

Last 5 matches

BUR

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

