How to watch today's Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will face already relegated Bosnia-Herzegovina in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League tie at Stadion Bilino Polje.

Ronald Koeman's side confirmed a second-placed finish with a 4-0 thrashing of Hungary in Group A3. Whereas, regardless of the result, Edin Dzeko and co. will be involved in the relegation play-offs after suffering a 7-0 defeat against Germany.

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay YouTube.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 3 Bilino Polje Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands will be played at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

While Jusuf Gazibegovic and Nihad Mujakic are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, fellow defender Nikola Katic is back from suspension.

It is to be seen if Dzeko starts from the onset after being relegated to the bench last time out, while Benjamin Tahirovic and Ermedin Demirovic should keep their place in the XI.

Netherlands team news

Koeman could offer rest to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Frenkie de Jong.

Matthijs de Ligt, Teun Koopmeiners and Jeremie Frimpong can all hope for a start, while goalkeeper Nick Olij remains the only uncapped player in the Dutch squad.

