Boateng explains how a Champions League bet led to his new purple hair

The 32-year-old raised eyebrows with his new look when the Bundesliga champions returned for the 2020-21 season

defender Jerome Boateng has explained the story behind his striking new purple hairdo.

The defender, never afraid to make a fashion statement, raised some eyebrows with his new look when treble-winning Bayern returned from their short break for the 2020-21 season.

Now, the Bavarians are looking to defend their , and DFB-Pokal crowns, and in Boateng’s bright purple hair, they have a reminder of their biggest triumph.

“It was a bet before we went to ,” Boateng told Bayern’s website.

“A friend was sure we would win the Champions League, so bet me to dye my hair purple if we won. If we didn’t, he’d do it. I was so surprised and immediately agreed to it.

“I can live with having my hair this colour when it’s for such a good reason.”

Boateng bounced back from a difficult start to the 2019-20 season to regain his place in the Bayern side under Hansi Flick, winning his second European treble after achieving the feat in 2012-13.

He says he and his team-mates know they now have a target on their backs, but defending their crowns is a challenge he appears to relish.

“We want to attack again and defend our titles. When you’ve won everything, the toughest thing is to repeat it.

“Every team wants to beat us. We probably have to step it up a notch, be even better. That has to be the goal. Teams in Europe and Germany aren’t sitting back.”

Bayern can win their first piece of silverware of the 2020-21 season on Thursday night, as they take on winners in the UEFA Super Cup.

“They’re an awkward opponent,” Boateng said. “There’s a reason they’ve won the Europa League, and the UEFA Cup before that, a number of times in recent years.

“Sevilla have a lot of quality in their team. As with every opponent, we have a lot of respect but also know about our own strengths. We want to play well and win the title.

“We’re in good shape and can go more than 90 minutes. It’ll be an exciting game and we’ll try to settle it in normal time. But you never know what’ll happen in football.

“The important thing is to play well in the end, perform to our level and fulfil our requirement to ourselves. Then we’ve got a good chance.”