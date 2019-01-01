Man Utd injury woes deepen as Lingard limps out of AZ clash

The England international was a substitute himself in Den Haag but had to be helped off the pitch in the closing stages of the stalemate

have suffered a further injury blow as Jesse Lingard limped out of their goalless Europa League draw against AZ.

The 26-year-old was only introduced as a 77th-minute substitute but hobbled from the field in stoppage-time with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Though the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Lingard is likely to be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The injury completes a disappointing day for Lingard, who was left out of the England squad for qualifiers against and Bulgaria later this month.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said a lack of goal involvements and regular football were the reasons behind Lingard’s omission. The 26-year-old is without a goal or an assist in the Premier League in 2019.

It is also a further blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without a number of first-team players due to injury.

manager Didier Deschamps revealed earlier on Thursday that midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be out of action for around three weeks after suffering a reoccurrence of an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old only returned to action against Rochdale in the last week after spending nearly a month on the sidelines.

Anthony Martial is still out with a thigh injury suffered during the defeat to on August 24 while Eric Bailly is a long-term absentee.

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young also missed Thursday’s clash with AZ with knocks, meaning Solskjaer handed a full debut to 18-year-old left-back Brandon Williams.

Though the draw maintained United’s unbeaten start in Group L, they were far from their best in what was a turgid encounter in the .

The Red Devils failed to register a shot on target during the game, the first time they have failed to do so in the .

The stalemate also means United are without an away victory in 10 matches in all competitions stretching back to that memorable triumph over in March, their worst run on the road since 1989.