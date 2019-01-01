Shot-shy Manchester United on worst away run for 30 years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to score in the Netherlands as their struggles away from Old Trafford persist

's drab goalless draw away at AZ Alkmaar has condemned them to their worst run of form away from home in 30 years.

The Red Devils are now without a win in 10 successive games away from Old Trafford, their longest such run since they went 11 games without winning in 1989 between February and September.

10 - Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 10 away matches across all competitions (D4 L6) – they last went on a longer winless run on the road between February and September 1989 (run of 11). Worrying. pic.twitter.com/doznd0WEp9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been held four times and lost on six occassions in a run that stretches back to March, when they lost 2-0 against at the Emirates Stadium.

They have lost 2-1 twice to Wolverhampton Wanderers and were thumped 4-0 at Goodison Park by last season, while suffering a 2-0 reverse more recently against West Ham.

Their last successful trip away from Manchester was the match before they faced the Gunners - their famous 3-1 second-leg victory against , in which Romelu Lukaku - now sold to - bagged a brace and Marcus Rashford slotted home a penalty after Presnel Kimpembe was contentiously penalised for handball.

Dutch opponents AZ were the better side on Thursday night as they took double the number of shots that United did and saw more of the ball, but they could not find a breakthrough against a Red Devils team featuring a clutch of academy players.

United, on the other hand, failed to trouble Marco Bizot in the AZ net with any of their six shots, failing to hit the target once in a game for the first time in their history - a total of 25 games.

Despite the disappointing performance, the draw leaves United second in their Europa League group and level on points with Partizan Belgrade, who are top by virtue of goals scored.

The Red Devils face another away game next as they return to Premier League action on Sunday, but may feel confident of ending their unwanted streak against struggling , who are down in 19th place in the league with just five points and one win all season.

However, the Magpies' sole league victory came against United's top-six rivals who are also struggling for form away from home.