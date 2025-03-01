+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Ewood Park
Watch live on Sky Sports
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipBlackburnNorwichBlackburn vs Norwich

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers will face Norwich City at Ewood Park on Saturday.

After a 3-0 loss to Swansea City, the Riversiders will look to return to winning ways to extend their stay in the top six.

Meanwhile, Norwich aims to close the four-point gap between them and the hosts after snapping a three-game winless run with a 4-2 win over Stoke City last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Blackburn vs Norwich lineups

BlackburnHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNOR
1
A. Pears
5
D. Hyam
4
Y. Ribeiro
17
H. Carter
2
C. Brittain
47
A. Kargbo
8
T. Cantwell
10
T. Dolan
27
L. Travis
28
A. Forshaw
9
M. Gueye
1
A. Gunn
35
K. Fisher
14
B. Chrisene
4
S. Duffy
33
J. Cordoba
20
A. Ben Slimane
19
J. Soerensen
26
M. Nunez
22
L. Dobbin
7
B. Sainz
9
J. Sargent

4-3-3

NORAway team crest

BLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Valerien Ismael

NOR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Johannes Hoff Thorup

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Blackburn Rovers team news

Scott Wharton, Harry Pickering, Owen Beck and Danny Batth remain sidelined with injuries, while Todd Cantwell is a doubt due to a back problem.

In better news, midfielder Sondre Tronstad could return after recovering from a hamstring injury, with defender Hayden Carter also pushing for a start.

The likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Cauley Woodrow, John Buckley and Joe Rankin-Costello will all expect recalls to the XI as Velerien Ismael assumes charge as the new head coach.

Norwich City team news

Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will be without Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, Amankwah Forson and Emiliano Marcondes due to injuries, while Kenny McLean will miss out due to illness.

And with Callum Doyle to serve the second and final match of his two-game ban, Jose Cordoba will continue alongside Shane Duffy at centre-back.

Lewis Dobbin is expected to shake off his niggle from the Stoke win, as Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz complete the three-man frontline.

Form

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BLB

Last 5 matches

NOR

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

