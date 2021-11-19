The best leather football boots you can buy in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Leather football boots are iconic. The great stars of yesteryear wrote their chapters of football history with superbly crafted leather boots on their feet that were both timelessly stylish and exceptionally effective. Many elite, top-tier footballers today still wear leather football boots, too, ones expertly crafted and infused with modern tech.

If nothing else, leather football boots are comfortable. The luxurious, soft material is hard to beat on that score and the supple surface it provides allows for cushioned first touches as well.

Alongside comfort and first touch, leather boots are as sturdy and durable as they come, making for a unique blend of qualities that are sure to improve your performance on any surface, at any level. Here are the best leather football boots on the market.

Nike’s Tiempo range rose to prominence on the feet of the legendary Ronaldinho, but has since developed into a boot favoured by players that embody the opposite of the Brazilian’s trademark flair.

In recent years, Tiempos have largely been worn by a more pragmatic breed of footballer – those whose positions or styles see them prefer to keep the game simple rather than looking to entertain. However, the latest version of this classic series has a little something for everyone. It remains a durable, reliable and extremely comfortable boot, featuring a cushioned insole with NikeGrip tech for traction and a Flyknit tunnel for a tailored fit, but it is also extremely light and its default white, bright crimson and volt colourway can only be described as eye-catching.

Raised textures and soft foam pods on the upper allow for greater precision when dribbling or receiving passes and make for a fantastic all-round boot suitable for players in all positions.

The Tiempo Legend 9 is still heavily favoured by central defenders, although the modern game has significantly raised the bar for technical proficiency from these players as building from the back continues to grow in popularity. Virgil van Dijk, Jules Kounde, Thiago Silva, Gerard Pique and Lucas Hernandez are certainly no slouches with the ball at their feet. However, it is worn by high-profile players in other positions as well, with Van Dijk’s Liverpool team-mates Alisson and Jordan Henderson also sporting the boots, for example.

Get them from Nike for £204.95

The Adidas Copa Sense is a leather football boot of supreme quality built specifically for comfort and perfect ball control.

Unique foam SensePods fill the space between your heel or ankle and the back of the shoe and provide a superb blend of stability and softness, creating a boot that feels as though it has moulded to your foot. The seamless sensation is made more comfortable by the suede-like inner lining and the K-leather Primeknit upper. The shock-absorbing TouchPods are noticeable when receiving and controlling the ball, with the technology adding a cushioned feel to every touch - a superb innovation in a leather boot.

Finally, the Copa Sense features SoftStuds, which aid manoeuvrability through the use of a more flexible stud that helps you retain a high level of traction without compromising your ability to stop and change direction at short, sharp intervals.

This very modern boot bursting with new technology has a laceless option with a sweet striking spot (the Copa Sense+) or a more traditional laced option that provides a more familiar, secure feel (the Copa Sense.1)

The Copa Sense.1 is worn by a number of high-profile players in a range of positions, including Manuel Neuer, Jude Bellingham, Mats Hummels and David de Gea, while the laceless Copa Sense+ is sported by the likes of Paulo Dybala and Pedri, among others.

Get the Copa Sense+ from Adidas for £230.00 OR the Copa Sense.1 from Adidas for £126.00

How could there be a list of the best leather football boots that doesn’t include the Adidas Copa Mundial?

This classic boot is one of the greatest ever made and, if you’re a nostalgic, no-nonsense footballer, these are perfect for you. Produced in 1979 and debuting on the grand stage of the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the Copa Mundial is still a quality, stylish boot today.

The premium, soft K-leather upper boldly features Adidas’ iconic three stripes, while the top of the laces are covered by the signature tongue and the inner is lined with nylon. It’s simple, but effective, providing a blend of durability, comfort and a cushioned first touch.

This old-fashioned boot is fairly large and a little heavier than many modern products, but don’t be fooled - the Copa Mundial still has a place on the feet of a tough-tackling defensive midfielder or central defender today.

Get them from Adidas for £130.00

The Puma King Platinum 21 is the company’s latest attempt to modernise their legendary original Puma King.

It is light, despite being a full leather boot with a one-piece K-leather upper. However, the upper is basic and thin to avoid unnecessary weight, but is still reinforced in the instep as a preventative measure against overstretching.

While many leather boots these days are associated with more defensive players, the Puma King Platinum is clearly designed with close control and dribbling in mind. The thin upper means you feel every touch of the ball and, despite the material used, its snug fit and weight give it a similar feel to a modern speed boot.

For anyone seeking to combine nostalgia, close control and generous amounts of leather, this reimagining of the classic Puma King could be just what you were looking for.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £150.00

Mizuno is not a brand that gets a great deal of attention amongst footballers of the highest level in Europe’s top five leagues. However, that is a shame as the Mizuno Morelia Neo III is a supremely classy leather boot.

Not only that, but it is one of the lightest leather boots you will find anywhere. The flexible and thin knitted one-piece K-leather upper of this third-generation model is perfect for players with explosive pace in their locker, and it achieves this without compromising on exceptional durability.

The knit midfoot feels particularly responsive and secure without feeling rigid or inflexible, playing its part in creating a cohesive boot that seeks to perfectly blend the cushioning and comfort of leather - which it does superbly, allowing for soft, quality touches with any part of the boot - with an almost barefoot feeling of close control and lightness.

This extremely comfortable leather boot is both a superb speed boot and a terrific all-rounder - it’s very hard to go wrong here.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £95.00

The Nike Premier range is a classic that has been granted a modern twist and is now a grassroots favourite, with this new third edition fresh onto the market.

The plush, supple and soft K-leather upper is the perfect platform for deft receptions of the ball, with tailored cushioning zones placed on the instep and outstep to aid players in their pursuit of perfect control.

As an elite leather football boot, it is, of course, supremely comfortable and the embossed branding on the heel pairs with the overlay tab for a stylish, premium look befitting its name.

In pursuit of customisable fashion - and perhaps pragmatism, in the case of some - Nike have generously provided a dotted cutting line on the boot’s tongue for those who wish to neatly do away with the extra flap for any reason.

This model and its exceptional craftsmanship are certainly not aimed at flashy, flair players. This is clearly a no-nonsense leather boot that is ready to trudge through any quality of football pitch, with anti-clog traction on the soleplate to deter mud from sticking. If you play on fields that sometimes resemble bogs, but still retain an eye for a comfortable, quality football boot, then the Nike Premier III is just what you were looking for.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £109.95

