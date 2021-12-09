The best football boots you can buy

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The 2021-22 football season may be long underway in the stands, but there’s no time like the present to get yourself out onto the pitch to play. They say that the beautiful game never sleeps, and nobody has to go far to get their fix right now.

But picking out the perfect football boots isn’t just something you can leave to chance. These are precision-made pieces of well-honed craftwork, made by some of the most popular manufacturers in the world. It’s only right that you put plenty of thought into your new footwear, from where you’re going to play with it, to just what you’re going to do with it – and luckily, you don’t have to break the bank in order to discover that too.

Here are some of the best football boots, plus some budget alternatives, that you can get right now.

FIRM GROUND

Built with studs shaped like blades that help dig into natural grassy terrain for excellent grip, there’s nothing more popular on the market. Firm ground options sell so well because, as a boot for all seasons, they’re ready to go whatever the weather. So whether you’re baking in summer sunshine or frozen underfoot in the winter, these will have you covered.

There’s a lot of variety to the Predator range at Adidas, but the Freak.2 marries the best of all worlds. It's a fantastic boot for full-time pitch professionals and those looking for park kickabout fun. Built with a mid-ankle-height cut for additional support, it brings together fewer studs than arguably expected, but nevertheless proves deceptively powerful in its grip. The textured upper that allows for greater ball control is really just the icing on the cake.

Get them from Adidas for £120.00

The King Pro 21FG brings a classic boot into the modern world with a fresh perspective, delivering a retrofitted design suited for those looking to control the game. With kingFORM ribbing intended to aid greater ball control, its K-leather upper helps mould itself naturally to the wearer’s needs while delivering an effectively simple finish sure to help impress.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £70.00, reduced from £85.00

SOFT GROUND

Soft ground boots are designed for longer, muddy grass which makes them ideal for playing in a place as rainy as the United Kingdom. Crafted with conical studs both longer and more rounded than the typical boot, the soft-ground option helps you dig in and avoid slippage in wet conditions.

How do you solve a problem like a lightweight upper when it brings too much drag? You just make it weigh even less, which is what the Furon V6+ Destroy SG achieves on top with its lightweight synthetic composition. This boot not only sounds like a supercar, but it also plays just like one too, with its soleplate built at a slight forward angle, to aid speedy acceleration and encourage forward bursts over soft terrain.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £110.00

Bringing progressive dynamism wherever you are on the pitch, the Future Z is one of the best soft ground boots currently on the market. With mid-foot compression to increase and boost agility heading forwards or backwards, it allows itself to be moulded to the individual wearer, functioning as an extension for their needs over more responsive terrain. Add that multi-directional outsole into the mix and you can head wherever at the double.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £35.00, reduced from £50.00

MULTI-GROUND

Designed to deliver the best of both worlds between firm and soft ground options, multi-ground boots look to ensure that you won’t trip up whether you’re playing on robust or rubbish turf. While they’re built to tackle most surfaces, there is a caveat to their all-round quality, with their shorter studs resulting in less grip than you’d arguably find elsewhere, despite their versatility.

The Adidas X range has no shortage of varieties to its established name, but this Speedflow 3 might be among the most efficient options in its repertoire. Topped with a Speedskin upper that’s effectively translucent, it’s built to ensure a happy marriage of speed and comfort over any terrain. An additional four-way tongue helps shape itself to the roof of the instep, while around the heel, it hugs tightly to help encourage acceleration and sharp turning to boot.

Get them from Adidas for £70.00

Drag your eyes away from the electric volt exterior that will stand out in any crowd, and this is one of the best multi-ground boots available for purchase. The Superfly 8 Club MG puts its conical studs into action for quicker acceleration while its grippy textures on top help ease control. Match the slightly ribbed pattern cut along the sole to the rest and this will perform well both in and out of possession.

Get them from Nike for £59.95

ARTIFICIAL GRASS

Synthetic surfaces typically offer greater resistance than real grass does, meaning boots are crafted with short hollow studs, to help transition the natural impact of the body without causing lasting damage to joints. Be wary of the kind of boot you’ll need, with varieties frequently adapted to suit 3G, 4G or even 5G pitches.

Reborn and restructured from the sole up to deliver one of Nike’s most lightweight models yet, the Tiempo Legend IX marries foam pods with stitchless textures for a natural effect. They’re nuzzled beneath a soft calfskin upper, to truly deliver a comfortable finish whether on or off the ball. Mix it with the insole cushioning and you’ve got a boot ready to adapt to the beat of artificial grass.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

It’s a tricky balance to deliver a boot that does not compromise in order to meet more naturally malleable demands, but the evoSPEED 1.4 boasts that it does just that. With a pattern consisting of raised webbing at the forefront, it helps deliver control on more resistant surfaces, while its mixture of conical and bladed studs helps to provide a crucial variety that adds alternative grip throughout.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £50.00, reduced from £125.00

ASTRO TURF

It's easy to muddle the perceptions of artificial grass with astro turf, given both deliver simulated experiences compared to authentic pitches. But there’s more than meets the eye, with both possessing crucial differences in make-up, and thus requiring a different kind of boot to specialise with. These bring short rubber studs into play, along with bouncy soles, to allow for additionally-needed spring in your step.

Find yourself the proven goalscorer in need of a little pick-me-up? The Phantom GT II Academy TF will do the job. It boasts an off-centre lace pattern, cut towards the outside of each respective foot, to help deliver increased ball control and strike properties when out on the pitch. Combined with its sharp, hexagonal grid of soft studs that run the gamut of its length, and you’ve got one quality boot that’s ready for action.

Get them from Nike for £72.95

The less-than-forgiving properties of an Astro surface are offset in the X Ghosted.3 TF, and not just because its classy colour design will leave you a cut above on the pitch. Its full sole-length textured pattern delivers a sleekly efficient grip for this kind of turf. What’s more, its laces help encourage a snug vacuum fit once you’ve slipped under the tongue, keeping it tight and weightless throughout.

Get them from Adidas for £41.97, reduced from £69.95

INDOOR BOOTS

Also known as futsal boots, these are specifically designed to deliver fluid experiences on hard flooring, leaving black marks behind as a thing of the past. Their rubber soles are specifically designed to do just that, while an additional bounce to the bottom helps enhance natural reactiveness.

Crafted with as little materials as it can be in order to reduce weight, the Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Pro boasts Flyknit upper design to further ease off any potential drag. What’s more, it has been designed with a rubber outsole fitted with multi-directional approaches in mind, allowing you to turn on a dime and pick up that perfect traction wherever you are on the floor.

Get them from Nike for £109.45

Part-mesh, part-leather, the Chaleira II Pro delivers on the inside futsal court for a comfortable, intelligent boot able to offer just the level of responsiveness most players would be after. It packs a synthetic toe piece to help that front control zone, and its lightweight mesh has been heat-welded to the body of the sole. There’s two colour schemes too, including a far more sedate white number, but the eye-popping combination of deep surf blue, golden kiwi and toreador red is too good to pass up on, surely.

Get them from Umbro for £50.00, reduced from £80.00

