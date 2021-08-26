Best football shin pads to buy in 2021

From slip-in pads to strapped-up shin guards to ground breaking flexible armoured sleeves, these are the best shin guards and pads for footballers.

They say the better the shin pad, the braver the player. Contrary to popular belief, shin guards are not just for protection – they can help players play more confidently as they’re not afraid of getting their legs broken for a challenge. Like football boots, the shape and style of a player's shin guards comes down to personal preference and can be a way to express individuality in a game where a uniform kit is worn.

Over the years shin guards have had a bit of a makeover to become more streamlined, strap-free and moulded to the legs of the players. This makes a nice change as many players found them clunky, uncomfortable and restricting to wear. With technology advancing, shin pads are now able to pack a more protective punch into a smaller package.

These days, the two main types of shin pads you will see are slip-ins or ankle shin guards. Goalkeepers require the least amount of protection as they can use their whole body, so something lightweight is ideal. Defenders, being the target of many deft kicks, will want the fullest coverage with the sturdiest protection. Attacking players will usually prefer something a lot lighter and smaller so they can run undetected through the defence. Meanwhile, midfielders will want something in the middle.

Here are 11 of the best shin pads you can buy in 2021.

Nike Mercurial football boots are arguably the most popular and definitive boot of this era and these shin pads are from the same line. These lightweight shin guards are sleek and low-profile which so many players desire these days. They contour to your shins and the dense foam which cushions against impact has perforated holes for breathability. They come with a set of tight-fitting sleeves to hold the shin pads in place without straps.

Get them from Nike for £22.95

These shin pads from Nike have little spikes all over the hard shell front which lock into the fibres of your socks to keep these slip-in shin guards in place.

Get them from Lovell Soccer for £22.00

You can’t really go wrong with a good old pair of Nike Charge ankle support shin guards. They’re not as slender as some of the other models but they do the job they’re asked and they do it well. The elastic stirrups hug the arch of your foot and the back of your calves are strapped in for good stability whilst playing. They have a big signature Nike swoosh on the front of each hard shell pad for good measure.

Get them from JD Sports for £13.00

The three stripes of the Adidas logo that features on the front is carried out onto the cushioned design on the back of these shin guards. The moulding is made from EVA padding which is the same durable material used in some foam rollers and the ridges provide better airflow. These shin guards are held in place by the stretchy sleeves that are included.

Get them from JD Sports for £20.00

These G-Form shin pads are growing in popularity because players love their flexibility which combines the modern sleeve style shin guard with the old fixed ones in what is described as a “mash-up of technologies”. The guard is built into the sleeve and the protective part is pliable which means it feels just like your own skin but tougher with absolute freedom of movement. They are tough, in their advertising campaign with footballing legend Pele they show the G-Form guards protecting a glass bottle where the rival smashes.

Get them from Decathlon for £34.99

The soft and pliable G-form shin pads stiffen upon impact to protect the wearer. Fans of these shin pads love them as they pull on and off so easily after a match and they are getting rave reviews wherever they are sold - they’re being called “the next generation of shin pads”. These elite versions are the top model that G-Form make and they’re more than 50% off right now at Pro Direct Soccer!

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £30.00

These shin pads are perfect for those, like defenders, who prefer full-coverage protection in the traditional sense. The honeycomb-shaped Aircell technology keeps legs cool and dry whilst the fixed sock provides built-in ankle support. Plus, Mitre has free UK delivery on all of their products!

Get them from Mitre for £8.90

Sharing its name with the immensely popular Predator football boots, these shin guards also bear a resemblance to the spiked boots. The grippy signature spikes on this range are rather threateningly called Demonskin 2.0 - and these shin guards have them too. Plus, the cool sleeves that come with them have the neon Predator graphics on.

Get them from JD Sports for £22.00

These pro-level shin guards are the next level up that combines the slip-in pad with the compression sleeve to produce an easy to wear all-in-one form of protection. The protective shield stiffens upon impact to absorb the toughest of challenges.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £40.00

These shin guards are from the Adidas X line whose boots are worn by Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min. The compression sleeves come in a cool lemon colour which makes a nice difference to all the black or white sleeves out there. The perforated backing is lightweight and breathable.

Get them from JD Sports for £22.00

The Sak project (meaning safety against kicking) is a company that specialises in player protection. With the input from some of the top players, clubs and doctors in the game they have created an excellent range of shin pads that come in different leg lengths for a truly custom fit. By using military and aerospace materials they say they’ve gone further than most other brands to create truly flexible protection that players love to wear.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £35.00