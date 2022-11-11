WATCH: Return of the King! Benzema shows off Ballon d'Or trophy at hometown club Lyon

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema received a rapturous reception from hometown club Lyon after returning to show off his Ballon d'Or trophy.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was back at Lyon on Friday to show off his Ballon d'Or trophy ahead of the team's Ligue 1 clash against Nice. Benzema began his career with Les Gones before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. Lyon fans were delighted to see him back after being crowned the best player in the world.

The king is back 👑



Karim Benzema gets a hero's welcome on his return to his hometown of Lyon with the Ballon d'Or trophy. pic.twitter.com/7VtzWyWiN4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 11, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker has never hidden his love for Lyon and has previously admitted he would be open to ending his career with the Ligue 1 side. Club president Jean-Michel Aulas has also hinted at a future reunion, describing Benzema as a "child of Lyon."

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The striker is now set to join up with the France squad for the World Cup. Les Bleus open up their campaign on November 22 against Australia.