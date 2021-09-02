Benzema makes Mbappe transfer admission as Real Madrid remain keen on PSG superstar
Karim Benzema expects Kylian Mbappe to become a Real Madrid player "one day or another", with the Blancos retaining long-standing interest in the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
Efforts were made late in the summer transfer window to get the World Cup winner onto the books at Santiago Bernabeu, with Goal able to confirm that a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer was tabled.
No deal was done, meaning Mbappe continues to run down the final year of his contract at Parc des Princes but Benzema believes it is only a matter of time before the 22-year-old swaps life in the French capital for the Spanish equivalent.
Editors' Picks
- Hulk returns from wilderness for Brazil World Cup qualifiers and Argentina grudge match
- Grealish will never be England's Zidane says Waddle as he warns of Le Tissier trap
- Arsenal's summer transfer window: Pressure on Arteta and Edu after record-breaking £145m outlay
- Messi, Ronaldo and the 15 best signings of the summer transfer window
What has been said?
Quizzed on the Blancos' interest in Mbappe after France's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, Benzema told RTL: "He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another. We get along really well and I would like him to be with me today in Madrid."
Will Mbappe join Real Madrid?
Those at Santiago Bernabeu are now having to play a waiting game. They can enter into pre-contract talks with the Frenchman from January if no fresh terms are agreed at PSG.
That would allow a deal to be agreed with a superstar performer who is due to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
Real are unlikely to be Mbappe's only suitors, but they are leading the hunt for a much sought-after signature.
Mbappe could end up being the long-term successor to Benzema in Madrid, although a man with 281 goals for the Blancos is showing no sign of slowing down.