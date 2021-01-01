Mbappe has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player - Benzema

Los Blancos' centre forward wants to team up with the 2018 World Cup winner on a more permanent basis

Karim Benzema has backed France international team-mate Kylian Mbappe to one day play for Real Madrid.

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos, having previously stated that it is one of his ambitions after revering Cristiano Ronaldo as a youngster.

Benzema, who has been at the club since 2009, is hopeful that his compatriot will soon join him in Spain.

What did he say?

“Mbappe at Real? We'll see what happens, but in any case he is welcome in Madrid. He has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player, one day I hope,” Benzema told M6.

The French players have never teamed up together due to Benzema's international exile, which has ended just before Euro 2020. Mbappe has indicated on social media that he is excited to team up with the former Lyon striker.

Mbappe is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and has dithered over his decision whether to sign a new deal. This potentially puts him on the transfer market this summer as PSG will not want to lose one of the game’s star players for nothing next summer.

Real Madrid would doubtless love to move for the attacker in a bid to strengthen a team that was beaten to the Primera Division title by Atletico Madrid, but with money tight, they will struggle to raise the funds both to buy the player and to pay his sizeable wages.

Furthermore, losing head coach Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week, represents a blow to their hopes of capturing Mbappe imminently as ‘Zizou’ is an idol of the 22-year-old, who has previously spoken of his respect for the 1998 World Cup winner.

