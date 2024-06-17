This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Belgium vs Slovakia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Belgium and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium and Slovakia will kickstart their respective Euro 2024 Group E campaigns on Monday with an exciting contest at the Frankfurt Arena.

Belgium topped their Euro 2024 qualifying group with 20 points, making it six times in a row they have finished first in a qualifying campaign for a major tournament. They arrive at Euro 2024 as heavy favourites to top a weak Group E but their first game against Slovakia in Frankfurt could potentially be a tricky prospect.

Francesco Calzona's side won seven games in qualifying, their joint-most ever in a qualifying group for a major tournament, with their only two defeats of the campaign both coming against table-topping Portugal. They will be eager to get their campaign off to a winning start on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Slovakia kick-off time

Date:Monday, June 17, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm BST
Venue:Deutsche Bank Park

The European Championship match between Belgium and Slovakia will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Monday, June 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

ITV1Watch here
ITVXWatch here
STVWatch here
STV PlayerWatch here

In the UK, the European Championship match between Belgium and Slovakia is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium's squad isn't of the same quality as their Golden Generation but there is still plenty of attacking talent in the squad to hurt opponents.

The vastly experienced Jan Vertonghen may get the nod at the heart of the Belgium defence, while they will rely on Manchester City duo Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne to produce quality scoring opportunities for Romelu Lukaku upfront.

With no Thibaut Courtois in the squad, Koen Casteels is expected to start in between the sticks.
Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, De Bruyne; Lukaku.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Casteels, Sels, Kaminski
Defenders:Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper
Midfielders:Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren, Keita, Engels
Forwards:Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko

Slovakia team news

Defender Denis Vavro is a doubt for Slovakia ahead of their first game of Euro 2024. Head coach Francesco Calzona is unlikely to spring any surprises with his starting XI for this one.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas, Takac
Defenders:Pekarik, Gyomber, Skriniar, Hancko, Vavro, Tomic, De Marco, Obert, Kosa, Kmet
Midfielders:Kucka, Duda, Hrosovsky, Lobotka, Bero, Benes, Rigo, Holly, Kadak
Forwards:Bozenik, Haraslin, Suslov, Schranz, Strelec, Duris, Polievka, Tupta, Sauer

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
07/02/13Belgium 2-1 SlovakiaInternational Friendly

Useful links

