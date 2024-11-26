How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After an underwhelming start in the Champions League this season, both Bayern Munich and PSG will aim to move up the league phase table when they face off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Bavarians managed to secure 17th spot after their 1-0 win over Benfica in matchday four, while the Parisians find themselves as low as 25th after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, November 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will remain without Joao Palhinha due to a groin injury, while Mathys Tel is a touch-and-go on account of a knock.

Having recovered from their respective injuries, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Josip Stanisic are back in training and may be available for selection here, but Hiroki Ito remains a long-term absentee.

Palhinha's place can be taken by Leon Goretzka in the middle, while Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer are both eying recalls to the XI after being dropped for the 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg over the weekend.

Harry Kane should lead the line of attack.

PSG team news

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has quite a few injury concerns, as Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are all ruled out through injury, while Nuno Mendes is a doubt after being absent from last Friday's 3-0 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 due to an ankle injury.

Marquinhos is back from a domestic ban and will be joined by the likes of Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Willian Pacho from the onset against Bayern.

As for the visitors' attacking lineup, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio and Bradley Barcola will feature in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links