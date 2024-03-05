Thomas Tuchel's job is on the line as Bayern Munich play hosts to Lazio in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg game at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.
The German giants were shocked by a 1-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico in the first-leg clash in February.
Bayern Munich vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, March 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Having picked up a red card in Rome, Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the second leg game, while Matthijs de Ligt is back from a domestic ban.
All of Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr continue to remain sidelined through injuries; whereas Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry emerge as doubts.
Both Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala could be handed starts in support of Harry Kane against Lazio.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Lazio team news
Ciro Immobile should replace Taty Castellanos in attack after the latter started in Friday's 1-0 Serie loss against AC Milan.
Le Aquile boss Maurizio Sarri will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Rovella and Patric, while Mattia Zaccagni was back in action the last time out.
Luis Alberto will continue as the creator-in-chief in the middle.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
|Defenders:
|Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj
|Midfielders:
|Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Lazio across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 14, 2024
|Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|March 17, 2021
|Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio
|UEFA Champions League
|February 23, 2021
|Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League