Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League leaders Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
It's a must-win game for Bayern, who currently have a slender two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
Leverkusen, who have not lost a single game in their last six outings in all competitions, are currently ninth on the league table with 34 points from 24 matches.
Which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online?
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Date:
March 19, 2023
Kick-off:
4:30 pm GMT
Venue:
BayArena
Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
The game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK).
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
Bayer Leverkusen team news and squad
Bayer Leverkusen will be without Charles Aranguiz and Andrey Lunev due to calf and back injuries, respectively. At the same time, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi and Nadiem Amiri are all doubtful for the clash.
Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz; Azmoun
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hradecky, Pentz, Lomb
Defenders
Hincapie, Tah, Bakker, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Fosu-Mensah, Frimpong
Midfielders
Andrich, Demirbay, Mbamba, Palacios, Wirtz, Azhil, Eze
Forwards
Azmoun, Hudson-Odoi, Diaby, Adli, Hlozek
Bayern Munich team news and squad
Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are the only long-term absentees currently in Julian Nagelsmann's squad.
After missing the clash against Augsburg, Eric Choupo-Moting is once again likely to stay out of action this weekend.
Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Goretzka, Kimmich, Davies; Musiala, Mane; Muller
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk
Defenders
De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Pavard, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic
Midfielders
Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Mane