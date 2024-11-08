+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barnsley vs Rotherham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Barnsley and Rotherham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of contrasting results, Barnsley and Rotherham will convene in League One when they meet at the Oakwell Stadium on Friday.

While the Tykes progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after beating Port Vale 3-1 last Saturday, Rotherham suffered an exit from the cup competition after a 3-1 loss to Cheltenham Town.

However, both sides recorded wins in their previous league encounters, as Barnsley picked up a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town while the Millers defeated Stevenage by the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barnsley vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Barnsley and Rotherham will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barnsley vs Rotherham kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 8, 2024
Kick-off time:7:15 pm GMT
Venue:Oakwell

The League One match between Barnsley and Rotherham will be played at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm GMT on Friday, November 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barnsley team news

Defensive midfielder and skipper Luca Connell is at risk of missing the next game if he picks up another booking on Friday.

Barnsley head coach Darryll Clarke could revert to a similar lineup from the league win over Shrewsbury, with Max Watters, Stephen Humphrys and Davis Keillor-Dunn forming the attacking trident.

Barnsley possible XI: Killip; De Gevigney, Pines, Roberts; O'Keeffe, Russell, Connell, Gent; Humphrys, Keillor-Dunn; Watters.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Slonina, Smith, Killip, Hayton
Defenders:Cotter, Roberts, Pines, De Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Earl
Midfielders:Russell, Phillips, Benson, Hourihane, Craig, Bland, Wolfe, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan, Connell, Nwakali
Forwards:Cosgrove, Jalo, Marsh, Watters, Humphrys

Rotherham team news

The visitors' boss Steve Evans would revert to the side that defeated Stevenage last time out, as Sam Nombe and Nurnberg loanee Joseph Hungbo eye recall to the XI in the final third.

Like Connell, Mallik Wilks is one yellow card away from suspension.

Rotherham possible XI: Dawson; Rafferty, Humphreys, Jules, Bramall; Odoffin, Tiehi, Powell; Wilks, Nombe, Hungbo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dawson, Phillips
Defenders:Bramall, Rafferty, Raggett, James, Jules, Humphreys, McCart
Midfielders:Kelly, Powell, MacDonald, McWilliams, Odoffin, Holmes, Tiehi, Hatton, Douglas, Ayres
Forwards:Clarke-Harris, Hugill, Green, Wilks, Nombe, Osong, Hungbo, McGuckin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barnsley and Rotherham across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 24, 2021Barnsley 1-0 RotherhamChampionship
December 29, 2020Rotherham 1-2 BarnsleyChampionship
July 29, 2017Rotherham 4-0 BarnsleyClub Friendlies
January 27, 2017Rotherham 0-1 BarnsleyChampionship
August 27, 2016Barnsley 4-0 RotherhamChampionship

Useful links

