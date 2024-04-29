Barcelona vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Valencia in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Monday. With six games left in the league, Barcelona are third in the standings with 70 points, 14 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. Valencia are eighth in the standings with 47 points.

The hosts will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat. They lost 4-1 to PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final before a 3-2 defeat in the El Clasico last weekend. Valencia also lost their last game which was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Valencia kick-off time

Date: April 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at Olimpico Lluis Companys on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Frenkie de Jong suffered another ankle injury during first-half injury time at the Bernabeu, forcing him out for the rest of the season.

This adds to Barcelona's injury concerns with Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Pedri already on the long-term injury list.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Romeu, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Valencia team news

Valencia will remain without the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, Jose Gaya and Mouctar Diakhaby through injuries.

Andre Almeida and Hugo Duro are likely to continue upfront, with Fran Perez and Diego Lopez supporting from the flanks.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Ozkacar, Vazquez; Canos, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Almeida.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Ozkacar, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Mari, Lopez, Federico, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/12/23 Valencia 1 - 1 Barcelona La Liga 05/03/23 Barcelona 1 - 0 Valencia La Liga 30/10/22 Valencia 0 - 1 Barcelona La Liga 20/02/22 Valencia 1 - 4 Barcelona La Liga 18/10/21 Barcelona 3 - 1 Valencia La Liga

