Another ex-Barcelona hero signs! Inter Miami confirm Jordi Alba arrival as full-back reunites with Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami have announced the signing of ex-Barcelona hero Jordi Alba, reuniting him with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Major League Soccer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter have announced the acquisition of Alba, following hot on the heels of the deals to sign Messi and Busquets. He has signed a contract for one season, but with the club holding the option to extend it by a further year. Alba may not be the last ex-Barcelona player to move either, with reports suggesting Miami want to tempt Andres Iniesta to play in MLS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba became a legend at Barcelona, playing for the club between 2012 and 2023, winning La Liga six times as well as the Champions League. He also won Euro 2012 with Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sporting director Chris Henderson said: "Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad. He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack. We know that he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the Club’s objectives this season and beyond.”

WHAT NEXT? Alba will hope to be involved with Inter Miami's pre-season.