Barcelona STILL haven't registered Lewandowski, Raphinha & all their new signings - and La Liga starts next week!

The Catalans have work to do if their new additions are to feature against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona kick off their new league campaign against Rayo Vallecano on August 13 but have still not registered any of their summer signings ahead of the season opener.

The Catalan giants have spent big ahead of the new campaign despite announcing debts of €1.35 billion (£1.16bn/$1.42bn) in 2021.

Barca have funded the transfers by selling off a percentage of the club's television rights and a 25 per cent stake in Barca Studios but will only be able to register their new signings if they can comply with La Liga's financial fair play criteria.

Which players are Barcelona waiting to register?

It's been a busy transfer window at the Camp Nou with the Catalans spending big on striker Robert Lewandowski, who has arrived from Bayern Munich for a fee of €50 million (£42m/$51m).

Brazilian winger Raphinha has also joined from Leeds United for an initial fee of €59m (£50m/$59m), while Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has become the club's latest signing in a €60m deal.

Barcelona are also waiting to register Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, who have also moved to the Camp Nou this summer on free transfers.

Why can't Barcelona register their new signings?

Barcelona have used 'economic levers' to raise funds for their summer spending spree.

The Catalans sold 10 per cent of their Liga television rights to global investment firm Sixth Street Partners and then sold a further 15 per cent to bring in another €315m (£268m/$320m).

The club have also since confirmed the sale of 25 per cent of Barca Studios for €100m (£84m/$102m) to socios.com but will need to activate a fourth lever to register all of their new signings.

Barca can sell off the remaining 24.5% of Barca Studios which would bring in another €100m.

Will Barcelona's new signings play in their first game vs Rayo Vallecano?

The clock is ticking if Barcelona are to have their new signings available for the visit of Rayo Vallecano, although president Joan Laporta is confident they will find a way to have their new players available.

"We have done the job well and we believe we meet all the requirements. The documentation is all submitted and we are waiting for the response from La Liga," he said.

"There may be some disparity, but we understand that there will be no problems because we have complied with everything and the players will be able to register. If not, we are prepared to apply the fourth lever and we will do so."

Are other Liga clubs having problems registering players?

Barcelona are not the only Liga club enduring difficulties registering players ahead of the new campaign.

A total of 90 players have been signed by Spanish top-flight clubs during the transfer window but so far only 34 have been registered.

Real Betis are still waiting to register new arrivals Willian Jose, Luis Henrique, and Luiz Felipe and may have to follow in Barca's footsteps by activating a 'lever'.

Almeria are also having problems and have not registered Pozo, Babic, Gui Guedes, Houboulang Mendes, Arnau Sola, Marko or Kaiky Fernandes.

Elche, Sevilla Rayo, Villarreal and Real Valladolid are also having issues ahead of the new campaign.