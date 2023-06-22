Barcelona and PSG challenge Al-Hilal with Bernardo Silva offers but Man City eager to keep Portugal star

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is keeping his options open after receiving offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva is a transfer target for Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal, GOAL understands, but a summer exit is not set in stone as City want to keep the Portuguese international. The 28-year-old said in January he was open to a "new project" in the coming years and later on followed that up by admitting he didn't know about his future just yet. It remains to be seen if he will stay at City, where he has two years left on his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva received an offer from Al-Hilal earlier this week, and if he does head for the Middle East, he would join footballing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, and other big names could be on the way.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL understands City want to extend Silva's contract, but he will make his decision in the close season after a gruelling campaign for both club and country. The former Monaco star, who made 55 appearances last season, has much to consider in the weeks ahead.

WHAT NEXT? Firstly, Silva will enjoy several weeks off before City head to Japan for a pre-season tour, where they will face Yokohama F Marinos, Bayern Munich, and then Atletico Madrid.