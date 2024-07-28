Australia Women vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Australia Women and Zambia Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia Women and Zambia Women are set to play their second game at the 2024 Summer Olympics when they clash at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Both sides faced defeats in their respective opening games, as the Matildas and Copper Queens faced 3-0 losses against Germany and USWNT respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia Women vs Zambia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Allianz Riviera

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Australia Women and Zambia Women will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Australia Women vs Zambia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Australia Women and Zambia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Australia Women team news

Midfielder Tameka Yallop missed the Germany loss, but may be able to shake off her niggle to make the matchday squad on Sunday.

Clare Wheeler and Kyra Cooney-Cross should feature in central midfield, while Manchester City's Mary Fowler and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord join forces upfront.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Wheeler, Cooney-Cross, Vine; Fowler, Foord.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micah, Arnold Defenders: Torpey, Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt Midfielders: Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Egmond, Fowler, Yallop, Wheeler Forwards: Heyman, Vine, Foord, Raso

Zambia Women team news

Defender Pauline Zulu is suspended after picking up a red card against USA, so Esther Muchinga is likely to slot in as the replacement alongside Lushomo Mweemba.

Midfielder Avell Chitundu may also earn a promotion to the XI here, with Kabange Mupopo leading the line.

Zambia Women possible XI: Musole; Siamfuko, Muchinga, Mweemba, Tembo; Chitundu, Chilufya, H. Chanda, Kundananji; B. Banda; Mupopo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musonda, Musole, Sakala Defenders: Tembo, Mweemba, Mulenga, Siamfuko, D. Banda, Phiri, Muchinga Midfielders: G. Chanda, M. Zulu, H. Chanda, S. Banda, Chileshe, Chitundu, Wilombe, Chilufya Forwards: B. Banda, Kundananji, Mupopo, Nachula, Oseke

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Australia Women and Zambia Women face each other across all competitions.

Useful links