Australia Women vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

Australia Women and Zambia Women are set to play their second game at the 2024 Summer Olympics when they clash at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.
Both sides faced defeats in their respective opening games, as the Matildas and Copper Queens faced 3-0 losses against Germany and USWNT respectively.
Australia Women vs Zambia Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Riviera
The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Australia Women and Zambia Women will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.
It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Australia Women vs Zambia Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Australia Women and Zambia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.
Team news & squads
Australia Women team news
Midfielder Tameka Yallop missed the Germany loss, but may be able to shake off her niggle to make the matchday squad on Sunday.
Clare Wheeler and Kyra Cooney-Cross should feature in central midfield, while Manchester City's Mary Fowler and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord join forces upfront.
Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Wheeler, Cooney-Cross, Vine; Fowler, Foord.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Micah, Arnold
|Defenders:
|Torpey, Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt
|Midfielders:
|Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Egmond, Fowler, Yallop, Wheeler
|Forwards:
|Heyman, Vine, Foord, Raso
Zambia Women team news
Defender Pauline Zulu is suspended after picking up a red card against USA, so Esther Muchinga is likely to slot in as the replacement alongside Lushomo Mweemba.
Midfielder Avell Chitundu may also earn a promotion to the XI here, with Kabange Mupopo leading the line.
Zambia Women possible XI: Musole; Siamfuko, Muchinga, Mweemba, Tembo; Chitundu, Chilufya, H. Chanda, Kundananji; B. Banda; Mupopo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musonda, Musole, Sakala
|Defenders:
|Tembo, Mweemba, Mulenga, Siamfuko, D. Banda, Phiri, Muchinga
|Midfielders:
|G. Chanda, M. Zulu, H. Chanda, S. Banda, Chileshe, Chitundu, Wilombe, Chilufya
|Forwards:
|B. Banda, Kundananji, Mupopo, Nachula, Oseke
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Australia Women and Zambia Women face each other across all competitions.