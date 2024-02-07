Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will play host to Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday.
Diego Simeone's men last played out a 1-1 league draw against Real Madrid after defeating Sevilla 1-0 in their single-leg quarter-final game in Copa del Rey.
On the other hand, having overcome Barcelona 4-2 in the previous stage of the cup tournament, Ernesto Valverde's side come into the tie on the back of a 4-0 league win over Mallorca at the weekend.
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Estadio Civitas Metropolitano
The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Thomas Lemar remain sidelined through injuries, while Jose Maria Gimenez is a doubt due to a muscle problem.
Reinildo Mandava can expect a recall in the XI as Simeone is likely to make a few changes for the mid-week fixture.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Hermoso, Witsel, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo
Athletic Bilbao team news
Brothers Nico and Inaki Williams are tipped to shake off the knocks the duo suffered from the Mallorca win, while Inigo Lekue and Alex Berenguer have returned to full training after recovering from their own setbacks.
Goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala is set to continue ahead of Unai Simon for the cup games, as it has been so far this season.
Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galaretta, Prados Diaz; I. Williams, Sancet, Ares; Guruzeta.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Simon, Agirrezabala
|Defenders:
|Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, Berchiche, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
|Midfielders:
|Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez
|Forwards:
|Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 16, 2023
|Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|February 19, 2023
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|October 15, 2022
|Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|April 30, 2022
|Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|January 13, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
|Spanish Super Cup