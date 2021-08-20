Atletico Madrid want Vlahovic but won't pay €70m-plus for in-demand Fiorentina striker

The reigning La Liga champions are one of several clubs looking at the Serbian frontman, but they will not break the bank for him

Atletico Madrid are interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, Goal can confirm, but the Liga champions will not be paying €70 million-plus (£60m/$82m) for the Serbia international.

Clubs from across Europe, including Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Tottenham, have been linked with a player who scored 21 Serie A goals last season.

The title holders from Spain form part of that chasing pack, but those at Wanda Metropolitano are making it clear that they will not be dragged into a bidding war.

What is the current situation with Vlahovic?

Fiorentina have admitted to interest being shown in their prized asset, with club president Rocco Commisso acknowledging that he "would think about it" if a €100m (£86m/$117m) offer was put to him.

Atletico are said to have a €50m (£43m/$58m) bid on the table, with those terms including various other bonuses and a sell-on fee, and that approach is being mulled over.

There will be no raising of the bar, though, by the Rojiblancos if they are knocked back by the Viola, with there no way that they can push a fee towards the €100m mark.

Fiorentina would prefer to retain Vlahovic's services for another year, tying him to a new contract in the process that keeps his value high and allows him to bring in a bigger salary.

Do Atletico have alternative options?

Vlahovic is not the only forward that Atletico have their sights on, with long-term plans being put in place.

They will not pay over the odds for any player, with there a clear recruitment policy in the Spanish capital when it comes to living within collective means.

It would be irresponsible for them to push too hard for Vlahovic and end up investing more than they can really afford in a single player, so, with that in mind, alternative targets are being lined up.

One of those is a recent gold medal winner at Tokyo 2020, with Brazilian star Matheus Cunha another of those to be attracting plenty of admiring glances.

He is currently on the books of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, but the 22-year-old could be lured to pastures new by an enticing offer.

