Liverpool and Spurs-linked Vlahovic lined up for new contract at Fiorentina

A move to England has been mooted for the Serbia international striker, but his current club have no intention of selling

Dusan Vlahovic has seen a summer transfer to the Premier League mooted, with Liverpool and Tottenham said to be among his suitors, but Fiorentina are lining up a new contract for the in-demand striker.

A 21-goal showing in Serie A last season has brought the talented 21-year-old to the attention of leading clubs across Europe.

He is already tied to a deal through to 2023, but La Viola are eager to get fresh terms put in place that will allow exit talk and unwanted attention from England to be brought to a close.

What has been said?

Fiorentina director Joe Barone has told reporters when quizzed on transfer window plans in Florence: "We’re monitoring the team as it is and after the pre-season training we’ll see what we need to bring in.

"Vlahovic is a Fiorentina player, he has two years on his contract and we are working constantly with his agent over an extension."

Why is Vlahovic a wanted man?

A player with plenty of potential still to be unlocked is considered to be a hot prospect for the present and future.

Only three players scored more goals than him in the Italian top-flight last season - Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus (29), Inter star Romelu Lukaku (24) and Atalanta frontman Luis Muriel (22).

That return has made him a wanted man, with his qualities considered to be perfectly suited to the Premier League - as a tall forward who is also good with his feet.

Tottenham are said to view the Serb as an ideal replacement for Harry Kane, as a prolific England international sees a big-money move away from north London speculated on.

Liverpool are also mulling over bids to bring another goalscorer onto their books, with an alternative to Roberto Firmino being sought.

Arsenal were also said to be in the hunt for Vlahovic at one stage, but the Gunners appear to have turned their attention elsewhere in their search for new recruits.

