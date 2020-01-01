Arteta admits there may be no January additions at Arsenal but is refusing to throw in top-four towel

The Gunners are being linked with a number of targets in the transfer window, but their manager concedes that deals may prove impossible to do

Mikel Arteta admits that “it’s a possibility” that will welcome no fresh faces onto their books during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players across Europe since the turn of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has been identified as a top target, but his current employers in France still have a role for him despite seeing the 27-year-old’s contract run down.

Arteta is also said to be in the market for reinforcements in midfield, with Juventus star Adrian Rabiot a player they have monitored closely for some time.

He is another that appears to be off the table at present, though, and Arsenal are no closer to getting any agreements over the line.

“Things haven't moved at all since the weekend,” Arteta told reporters ahead of a derby date with London rivals on Tuesday.

“There is nothing new to say on any individual players and when we have more info we'll let you know.”

Pressed further on whether the deadline could pass with no deals done, Arteta said: “It's a possibility, yeah.

“I would not be unhappy without anybody in because we couldn't, it's because the players we want to bring in have to be players that will help us and make a difference in the squad not just for the sake of just bringing in players.”

Arsenal could do with additions as they sit 10th in the Premier League at present, but Arteta is refusing to give up on a top-four bid.

He said: “Everybody is having a lot of problems putting together back-to-back wins. The league has been very competitive this season and that's why the gap is not that big.

“There is still another four months to play. A lot of things [can] happen, a lot of games between the top teams as well so I think that will change.”

A midweek meeting with Chelsea will give the Gunners a chance to close a 10-point gap on the fourth-placed Blues, with Arteta admitting the game could be considered must-win for his side.

The Spaniard added: “It's very important if we want to have the aim to fight for that [a top-four place].

“The game at home [a 2-1 defeat] could have made a big difference as well and we were very close to it so we need a win.”