Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch North London derby

It's the North London Women's Super League (WSL) derby between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 3-1 last weekend, while the Lilywhites look to return to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The WSL match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Leah Williamson could feature on Sunday after a hamstring issue, with Katie McCabe and Victoria Pelova also in contention to face Spurs.

Elsewhere, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall cleared the air over Vivianne Miedema playing for the Netherlands despite key Gunners forward 'needing surgery'.

Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie, Lina Hurtig and Michelle Agyemang are all out injured, while Amanda Ilestedt will miss out due to illness.

Arsenal Women possible XI: D'Angelo; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Walti, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Little, Lacasse; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news

The visitors will be without the injured duo of Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence.

The Finnish pair of Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen could feature in the middle, with Martha Thomas continuing in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Ahtinen, Summanen, Clinton; Thomas, England.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Arsenal Women's Super League December 13, 2023 Arsenal 3-3 (4-3 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur FA Women's League Cup March 25, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal Women's Super League September 24, 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League May 4, 2022 Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League

