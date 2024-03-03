This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2023-24Getty
WSL
team-logo
Meadow Park
team-logo
WATCH ON BBC SPORT
Anselm Noronha

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch North London derby

WSLArsenal WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenArsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's the North London Women's Super League (WSL) derby between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 3-1 last weekend, while the Lilywhites look to return to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 3, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm GMT
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The WSL match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies online - TV channels & live streams

BBC TwoWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Leah Williamson could feature on Sunday after a hamstring issue, with Katie McCabe and Victoria Pelova also in contention to face Spurs.

Elsewhere, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall cleared the air over Vivianne Miedema playing for the Netherlands despite key Gunners forward 'needing surgery'.

Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie, Lina Hurtig and Michelle Agyemang are all out injured, while Amanda Ilestedt will miss out due to illness.

Arsenal Women possible XI: D'Angelo; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Walti, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Little, Lacasse; Russo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi
Defenders:Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina
Midfielders:Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross
Forwards:Mead, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news

The visitors will be without the injured duo of Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence.

The Finnish pair of Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen could feature in the middle, with Martha Thomas continuing in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Ahtinen, Summanen, Clinton; Thomas, England.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
Defenders:Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler
Midfielders:Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang
Forwards:Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 16, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 ArsenalWomen's Super League
December 13, 2023Arsenal 3-3 (4-3 pen.) Tottenham HotspurFA Women's League Cup
March 25, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 ArsenalWomen's Super League
September 24, 2022Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League
May 4, 2022Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League

Useful links

Advertisement