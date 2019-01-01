Arsenal v Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The first North London Derby of the 2019-20 Premier League season sees both sides looking to bounce back from chastening defeats last weekend

will look to take advantage of an out-of-sorts side and bounce back from last weekend's defeat to in the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday.

A win for the Gunners would see them go into the international break in third, while, with a win, draw and loss apiece from their three games so far, Spurs are looking for consistency.

After a brief spell on the pitch together at Anfield, the game could see Arsenal's new front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe start together for the first time.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, Tierney, Holding, Mavropanos Midfielders Ceballos, Torreira, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Guendouzi, Willock, Xhaka, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli

Full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are set to return to first-team training in September but won't be ready for this game, while Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos are also missing.

Mesut Ozil should be available for selection for the first time this season while there will be a change at left-back following the departure of Nacho Monreal.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Position Tottenham Hotspur squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Sessegnon Midfielders Winks, Wanyama, Lo Celso, Alli, Eriksen, Ndombele, Skipp, Dier, Lamela, Sissoko Forwards Kane, Son, Moura

Dele Alli could return to the squad after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury, but Mauricio Pochettino has a growing list of injuries to contend with.

Tanguy Ndombele, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and now Kyle Walker-Peters are all unavailable, while Eric Dier is a doubt with a hip injury.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Lamela, Moura; Kane.

Match Preview

Two wins where Arsenal dazzled in fits and starts and a defeat in which they were hopelessly outclassed by Liverpool mean the Gunners' start to the season is slightly difficult to evaluate.

But the chance to go into the international break in third presents a welcome boost as key players look to work their way back to the starting XI after injuries.

The additions of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin could be transformational later in the month, and will be particularly welcome following Nacho Monreal's move to .

Mesut Ozil's return the squad also presents something of a selection headache for Unai Emery in midfield. Joe Willock has taken his chance well so far this season while Dani Ceballos was somewhat brought back to earth against Liverpool but, with the Gunners' new attacking trio expected to start together for the first time, their manager will need to find the right balance in midfield.

“We are more rich tactically with different formations and tactics, and can change in each match and each moment in the 90 minutes,” Emery said in his press conference.

"For us, to play matches like last week against Liverpool and this week against Tottenham, the two teams who played the final of the last year, is amazing.

"I think it’s the best test and every time is a good moment to play against them. Sunday, with our supporters, I think is the best moment to play and enjoy with our supporters in that match, that derby."

Across north London at Tottenham, the mood has been less optimistic as Spurs' patchy league form has continued from the end of last season.

Whether Christian Eriksen will start or not remains in question, while the loss of Tanguy Ndombele in midfield through injury comes as a bitter disappointment. With Eriksen's future still up in the air and Dele Alli not at full fitness, the onus will be on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to rise to the occasion after misfiring in the tepid defeat to Newcastle.

Rather than a potential further slip-up, though, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking at the derby as the perfect catalyst to raise the intensity of his side's performance and give their season the jump-start it appears to be needing.

"Always, you need to win," Pochettino said ahead of the game. "If you're coming off the back of a bad result like we are, you need to win. If you're coming from a good result, you need to win again.

"Criticism in football comes when you don't win. It's not important what happened in the past, only what happens now, in the present. We know well what this game means.

"I'm lucky to be involved in this type of game. I love to play this type of game and I'm so excited and optimistic that we will perform in the best way."