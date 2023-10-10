'You have to let him express himself!' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry explains why Jude Bellingham is thriving at Real Madrid

Thierry Henry praised the 'instinctive' Jude Bellingham following his prolific start to life at Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Englishman has scored 11 goals and added three assists in his first 11 appearances for the club, and is an early favourite for the Pichichi Trophy. His success has come from a tactical setup that allows the midfielder to play higher up the pitch - something Henry lauded.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is difficult to clip the wings of an instinctive player. You have to let him express himself with his instinct, but maintaining the structure," Henry told L'Equipe. "Why do you think (Jude) Bellingham expresses himself well at Real Madrid? Because the structure allows it. Three midfielders give him stability from behind, and the forwards in front of him run and open spaces, giving him time to run with the ball."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After taking three years away from management, Henry has stepped back into leading a side by taking the France Under-21 job. His side have won his first two games in charge.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has reported for England duty, and figures to be a part of the Three Lions' XI against either Australia or Italy.