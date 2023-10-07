'Nobody expected this!' - Carlo Ancelotti stunned as Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was left stunned by Jude Bellingham's latest masterclass as the Real Madrid star scored twice to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

Ancelotti shocked by Bellingham form

Midfielder equals Ronaldo record with brace

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 4-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham continued his superb start to life at the Bernabeu by scoring twice in Real Madrid's 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Saturday. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals in his first 10 appearances for the club, matching the record-breaking feat achieved by Ronaldo in 2009. With three assists to his name, Bellingham has two more goal involvements than Ronaldo achieved in his first 10 matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Madrid boss Ancelotti admitted nobody expected Bellingham to find his scoring touch quite so quickly, saying at a press conference: "Bellingham is his usual self. He’s finding a lot of opportunities in attack and the fact that he doesn’t have a fixed position on the pitch, he does a lot of damage to opponents and nobody expected this level in terms of goals.

"It’s easier to study and analyse a player who has his position fixed and he doesn’t, so the truth is that it’s very difficult to defend him well."

He added: "He is playing very well and whether he is the best in the world or not is not something we care too much about. We are very happy to have signed him and that’s it. He has a lot of maturity and he always makes us forget that he is 20 years old."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has been given license to roam in Ancelotti's team, meaning he is getting into scoring positions more often than he did at Borussia Dortmund. His performances have propelled Los Blancos to the top of La Liga with eight wins from nine games.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM AND REAL MADRID?: Bellingham will join up with Gareth Southgate's England squad for upcoming matches against Australia and Italy. After the international break, he and his Madrid team-mates will visit Sevilla.