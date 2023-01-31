Arsenal's Elneny ruled out for 'extended period' ahead of Jorginho capture from Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is expected to miss the remainder of the season following surgery on a knee injury.

Elneny has made eight appearances this season

He scored in the FA Cup win at Oxford

Out of contract in the summer but Arsenal have option of extra year

WHAT HAPPENED? Elneny suffered the injury to his right knee during training earlier this month and was forced to undergo an operation following consultations with specialists. The surgery was succesful, but Arsenal have now released a statement confirming that the Egyptian midfielder will be sidelined for an "extended period" as he starts his rehabilitation process.

The club have not put a definitive timeframe on Elneny's return, but the expectation is that the 30-year-old will not play again this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elneny's injury is one of the main reasons behind Arsenal's deadline day move for Jorginho. A £12 million deal has been agreed with Chelsea for the midfielder, with the Italy international set to sign an 18-month contract.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement released by Arsenal about Elneny's injury said: "Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time. A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.

"Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side travel to struggling Everton on Saturday in the Premier League.