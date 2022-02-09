Commentator's nightmare! Arbroath clash features four players called Hamilton... and so are their opponents!

Wednesday's match between Hamilton Academical and Arbroath featured a recurring theme that will have generated plenty of confusion for viewers and commentators alike: Hamilton.

The Scottish Championship match involving a team called Hamilton also featured four players with the surname Hamilton.

Hamilton Academical started Jamie Hamilton, while Arbroath featured Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton and Colin Hamilton.

The lineups

Arbroath vs Hamilton Accies - Team News



It's as you were for the Lichties with only James Craigen absent as he serves his suspension, both Nicky Low and Michael McKenna are fit! pic.twitter.com/WprYzGvGLC — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 9, 2022 Tonight’s team pic.twitter.com/o2QOvSvwvp — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) February 9, 2022

Further Reading