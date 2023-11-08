'Don't do stupid tricks!' - Antony told how to end Man Utd goals & assists drought as struggling £85m winger continues to 'overcomplicate stuff'

Manchester United winger Antony has been offered advice on how to improve his form by Dimitar Berbatov, who says he should cut the "stupid tricks".

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony has not managed a single goal or assist for Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils having made a poor start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag. Former Red Devils forward Dimitar Berbatov has offered some advice to the struggling Brazilian and has urged him to keep it simple.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Right now, it’s not working well for Antony, so my piece of advice would be to keep it simple, don’t overcomplicate stuff. The moment you start thinking you’re Ronaldinho or Zidane while you’re struggling in games, you’re going to suffer even more. Don’t try to do stupid things like tricks that are not beneficial for the team," he told Betfair. "You’re so quick, use your pace to get in-behind the defence, get on the ball and start to record assists or shoot to score. That’s how simple it is. Stay disciplined and concentrated - it’s not so difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony's failure to live up to his lofty $85 million ($104m) price tag has already led to speculation he could be offloaded. The Red Devils are reportedly considering a swap deal with Flamengo that could see Gabriel Barbosa arrive at Old Trafford and Antony move in the opposite direction.

WHAT NEXT? Antony will be hoping for more minutes on Wednesday when Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in a crucial Champions League match.