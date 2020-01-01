Liverpool to be without Alisson for Atletico clash as hip injury forces Brazilian goalkeeper onto the sidelines

The Reds will not be able to call upon their South American custodian for a Premier League clash with Bournemouth and a crucial Champions League tie

will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson when they face Bournemouth on Saturday and the return leg of a clash with , with Jurgen Klopp revealing that the Brazilian has picked up a hip injury.

The Reds opted to rest their established No.1 for an fifth-round clash with on Tuesday.

Adrian provided cover at Stamford Bridge and will be asked to step in again for a home date with the Cherries as Klopp has been forced into making a change to his Premier League plans between the sticks.

It is unclear precisely how long Alisson will be sidelined for, but it could be that he is not seen again until after the next international break.

That news represents a major blow to Liverpool as they prepare for the return leg of a meeting with Atletico that they currently trail 1-0 on aggregate, with another big European night being lined up at Anfield.

Klopp told reporters when offering his latest fitness update: “Unfortunately Ali is out.

“He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out.”

Klopp added on the nature of the injury: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.

”He is not available for tomorrow and then the next week. We have to judge the situation.

"I don't want to say no [for Merseyside derby] but I am not sure. After international break he will be 100% but we will see."

While Liverpool have seen their most reliable last line of defence hand them an unwelcome selection headache, Klopp was able to deliver more positive news elsewhere.

Club captain Jordan Henderson is considered to have been a big miss during an enforced spell on the treatment table with a hamstring problem.

The international has sat out the Reds’ last three games, with rare defeats suffered against and Chelsea in two of those fixtures.

It could be that Henderson comes back into contention for a return date with Atletico, while Naby Keita is also ready for action.

Klopp added: “Naby trained. Jordan has a chance [for Atletico] but not for Bournemouth.”

Whoever is available against Bournemouth and Atletico, Klopp is eager to see his side get back on track.

The Premier League title is still very much within reach, but the Merseyside giants are eager to avoiding limping over the line at home and abroad.

“Winning gives you confidence, losing takes it away, that is normal,” said Klopp.

“One defeat feels like two, not a massive difference, it is just how you get back on track. You can do that by working hard. We have to fight to get back on track. We have to do that as a unit.

“How opponents play against us is not new, it is the same, a defensive block and counters with set pieces.

“Bournemouth are dangerous from them so we have to be 100% spot on. We have to play football, force a way through, switch sides, create space and protect it perfectly.”