Alisson out of Brazil squad in injury severity hint but Liverpool team-mates Fabinho & Firmino figure

The Reds goalkeeper will not be figuring in upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru after picking up an untimely hip problem

After seeing rule him out of contention for the foreseeable future, have offered another hint as to the severity of Alisson’s injury by overlooking him in their latest squad.

The Selecao are preparing for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against and .

Alisson will play no part in either game after picking up a hip complaint at club level.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the 27-year-old will play no part in his immediate plans, in what is an untimely blow for the Reds, with it suggested by those at Anfield that their first-choice shot-stopper will not be seen again until April.

Klopp said heading towards a crucial last-16 encounter for his side against : “No, next week not [available].

“I don’t want to say no [for the Merseyside derby] but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation new. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see.”

It appears unlikely that Liverpool will get anything from Alisson prior to that given the selections made by Brazil.

Tite has named Weverton, Ederson and Ivan as his three goalkeepers.

That may be a precautionary measure when it comes to Alisson, with Liverpool warning against any unnecessary risks, but the South American giants would have wanted their strongest possible side available for important fixtures of their own.

They are in a position to have gone full strength elsewhere in a star-studded squad.

Alisson’s club colleagues Fabinho and Roberto Firmino make the cut, alongside fellow Premier League star Gabriel Jesus of .

Philippe Coutinho is called upon again amid uncertainty surrounding his future at club level, with the loanee providing creativity alongside the likes of Neymar, and Richarlison.

Dani Alves, with 118 caps to his name, remains part of the defensive plans, while Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa will be hoping to get an opportunity to impress at the opposite end of the field.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Weverton, Ederson, Ivan.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Felipe.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Arthur, Coutinho, Ribeiro, Henrique, .

Forwards: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Firmino, Gabigol.