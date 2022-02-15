Alexander-Arnold reveals Liverpool's 'one trophy a season minimum' target

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says that his side expect to secure at least one trophy every season, adding that he doesn't feel his side has underachieved in the last few years.

Alexander-Arnold has already lifted a Champions League and Premier League trophy at age 23, having been a key part of Liverpool's runs to those two titles.

And the Reds are still in the running to win all four major trophies on offer this season, with the full-back saying that the club's expectation is to win at least one of those.

"We don't feel disappointed that we haven't got enough trophies," he said.

"I'm not making any digs, but you look at Man City's amazing team, they haven't been able to lift the Champions League.

"There's an expectation now. One trophy a season minimum."

Liverpool's trophy pursuit

Liverpool are set to continue their Champions League pursuit this week as they take on Inter, while the Reds remain in the Premier League title race as they sit second.

As things stand, Liverpool are nine points behind Manchester City, but they do have a game in hand on their perennial title rivals.

Liverpool also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on the horizon, with that match set for February 27.

Finally, there's also the FA Cup to worry about, with Liverpool set to face Norwich in the fifth round.

