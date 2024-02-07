Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Having lost their last three Saudi Pro League games, both Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they clash at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Wednesday.
The Knights of the North, who see themselves down to 16th place ahead of the tie, last faced a 3-0 defeat at Damac, while the defending league champions ended a three-game losing run by defeating Al-Faisaly 4-0 to progress to the King's Cup semi-finals.
Al-Ittihad's last result in the league was a 5-3 loss at home against Al-Nassr.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Al-Tai team news
Ghanian midfielder Bernard Mensah is suspended after being sent off in the Damac loss, with defender Abdulkarim Al-Sultan ruled out due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Salman Al-Moasher can come in to replace Mensah, while Marco Dugandzic is likely to be joined by Rakan Al-Shamlan in attack.
Al-Tai possible XI: Braga; Mohammed, Al-Nakhli, Roco, Majrashi; Cordea, Semedo, Bauer, Al-Moasher; Dugandzic, Al-Shamlan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari
|Defenders:
|Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Qasim, Abdullah, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Qumairi
|Midfielders:
|Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi
|Forwards:
|Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan
Al-Ittihad team news
The visitors also have a player suspended, as Fabinho picked up a couple of bookings in the Al-Nassr loss, while Ahmed Bamsaud, Omar Hawsawi, Luiz Felipe, Ahmed Hegazi and Suwailem Al-Manhali occupy the treatment room.
Going forward, Abderrazak Hamdallah will continue to support Karim Benzema.
Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Sharahili, Z. Hawsawi; Kante, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Farhan, Coronado; Benzema
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Jadani, Al-Mermesh, Al-Eisa
|Defenders:
|Al-Jaadi, Sharahili, Al-Mousa, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan
|Midfielders:
|Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 19, 2023
|Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|May 31, 2023
|Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|February 4, 2023
|Al-Tai 0-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|May 29, 2022
|Al-Tai 1-0 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|November 27, 2021
|Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League